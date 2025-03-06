Matches (6)
Champions Trophy (2)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
SIN vs BAH (1)
WCL 2 (1)

MI Women vs UPW Women, 16th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Lucknow, March 06, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Videos
What will be the toss result?
MI-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 140 SR
H Kaur
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 148.96 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 132.38 SR
S Sehrawat
10 M • 149 Runs • 14.9 Avg • 110.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 15.23 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 16 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 18 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 21.81 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days06 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

A simple plan: Alana King is sticking to her big guns, come Tests or T20

The most exciting legspinner in the women's game didn't get where she has by chopping and changing

A simple plan: Alana King is sticking to her big guns, come Tests or T20

Mooney, Dottin, Kanwar hand Giants massive win to jump to second

UP Warriorz were 48 for 6 at one point in reply and slipped to bottom of the table after an 81-run thrashing

Mooney, Dottin, Kanwar hand Giants massive win to jump to second

Warriorz, Giants seek consistency as WPL arrives in Lucknow

Giants will be looking to sort their batting order while Warriorz will want to turn their luck around at home

Warriorz, Giants seek consistency as WPL arrives in Lucknow

Shafali and Jonassen power DC into playoffs

Chasing 148, DC romped to their target with 27 balls to spare, consigning RCB to their fourth straight defeat

Shafali and Jonassen power DC into playoffs

RCB hope to finish home leg on a high against rampaging Delhi Capitals

RCB have lost all three games at home this season while DC are entering the contest as table-toppers

RCB hope to finish home leg on a high against rampaging Delhi Capitals
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.482
GG-W63360.357
MI-W53260.166
RCB-W6244-0.244
UPW-W6244-0.786
Full Table