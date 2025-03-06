Matches (6)
MI Women vs UPW Women, 16th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Lucknow, March 06, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
L
W
W
W
L
UPW Women
L
W
T
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 140 SR
MI-W10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 148.96 SR
UPW-W10 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 132.38 SR
UPW-W10 M • 149 Runs • 14.9 Avg • 110.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 15.23 SR
MI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 16 SR
UPW-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 18 SR
UPW-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 21.81 SR
Squad
MI-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|06 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
