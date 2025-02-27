Matches (6)
Champions Trophy (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Live
12th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 27, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(1.1/20 ov) 15/1
GG Women FlagGG Women

GG Women chose to field.

Current RR: 12.85
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB-W 164
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Gujarat Giants opt to bowl, one change for both teams

RCB brought back legspinner Prema Rawat whereas Giants replaced Simran Shaikh with D Hemalatha

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
27-Feb-2025 • 12 mins ago
Prema Rawat claimed the big wicket of Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2025, Vadodara, February 14, 2025

Prema Rawat returned to the RCB XI  •  BCCI

Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner called correctly and elected to bowl in the first of their reverse fixtures, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday evening.
Giants are seeking to lift themselves off the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table; they currently have just one win in four games. They made one change with D Hemalatha, the top-order batter, replacing big-hitting lower middle-order bat Simran Shaikh, among the costliest buys at the December auction.
Hemalatha, rated highly by Beth Mooney who was instrumental in signing her for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, is seeking an upturn in recent form. So far, she has scores of 9, 0 and 4 in her first three games before being left out of their previous game against Delhi Capitals.
RCB are looking to bounce back from two narrow losses, including one in the Super Over to UP Warriorz. They made one change with rookie legspinner Prema Rawat, who has so far featured in just the tournament opener, returning to replace left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht.
Rawat, the 23-year-old, was signed for a staggering INR 1.2 crore at the auction, primarily to cover up for the injured Asha Sobhana. She had figures of 1 for 26 off her two overs on WPL debut.
Currently placed third out of five teams, a win will vault RCB into the top two. They completed the highest successful chase in WPL history the last time these two sides met, on the opening night of the season, with Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja muscling RCB home.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Harleen Deol, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Deandra Dottin, 6 Kashvee Gautam, 7 Phoebe Litchfield, 8 Bharti Fulmali, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Meghna Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Prema Rawat, 11 Renuka Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenGujarat Giants WomenRCB Women vs GG WomenWomen's Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
RCB Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
not out52
DN Wyatt
lbw44
EA Perry
not out01
Extras(lb 4, w 2)
Total15(1 wkt; 1.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI-W43160.780
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W42240.619
UPW-W5234-0.124
GG-W4132-0.974
Full Table