RCB Women vs GG Women, 12th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 27, 2025, Women's Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 507 Runs • 84.5 Avg • 139.66 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 283 Runs • 28.3 Avg • 136.05 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 320 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.13 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 242 Runs • 26.89 Avg • 149.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 18.54 SR
EA Perry
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 9.75 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 17.9 SR
TP Kanwar
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB-W
GG-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Kanika Ahuja 
Allrounder
Ekta Bisht 
Bowler
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
VJ Joshitha 
Bowler
Sabbhineni Meghana 
Opening Batter
Nuzhat Parween 
Wicketkeeper
Jagravi Pawar 
Bowler
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Prema Rawat 
-
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days27 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
DC seamers stifle Giants before Jonassen aces the chase

Alongside Shafali, she helped Capitals make easy work of the 128-run chase after the seamers shared seven wickets

In-from Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz face off with question mark over top order

Both teams are coming in fresh off defeating defending champions RCB on their home ground

Fitter and wiser, Amanjot Kaur takes flight again

After being sidelined by injuries over the past eight months, the Mumbai Indians allrounder is ready to make up for lost time

Ecclestone carries UP Warriorz with her big-game mentality

In the most thrilling game of the WPL season, she was involved in all the big moments and she won them all too

Stats - Perry overtakes Lanning, WPL gets its first ever Super Over

Stats highlights from a dramatic night in Bengaluru, where Ellyse Perry became the leading run-scorer in the WPL

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W42240.619
MI-W32140.610
UPW-W42240.167
GG-W4132-0.974
Full Table