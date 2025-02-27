Matches (11)
RCB Women vs GG Women, 12th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 27, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB Women
W
W
W
L
T
GG Women
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 507 Runs • 84.5 Avg • 139.66 SR
RCB-W10 M • 283 Runs • 28.3 Avg • 136.05 SR
GG-W10 M • 320 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.13 SR
GG-W10 M • 242 Runs • 26.89 Avg • 149.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 18.54 SR
RCB-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 9.75 SR
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 17.9 SR
GG-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 22 SR
Squad
RCB-W
GG-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|27 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
