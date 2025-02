RCB have the edge over Giants as they seek return to winning ways

In an otherwise demoralising tournament so far, Kashvee Gautam has been a bright star for Giants. She was picked up for a whopping INR 2 crore ahead of the WPL auction for 2024, but was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Giants still retained her, and she is repaying the faith. She started poorly against RCB going for 22 off her two overs, but in the next three games, the 21-year-old has picked five wickets at a miserly economy. Out of all the bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 30 balls this WPL, Gautam's economy of 6.00 is the fourth-best. Apart from the 15-ball 20 against Mumbai, Gautam hasn't done much with the bat, and that's one area she might want to improve.