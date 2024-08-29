Matches (5)
ZIM-WMN U19 vs Eagles Women, 2nd Semi-Final at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final, Bulawayo, August 29, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
Zimbabwe Women Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Women Under-19s
Eagles Women FlagEagles Women
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 16:45
Match details
Bulawayo Athletic Club
Series
Season2024
Match days29 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TUS-W871142.162
ZWU19862121.267
EAG-W853100.504
MTN-W8172-1.541
RHI-W8172-2.418
