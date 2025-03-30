Matches (5)
IPL (3)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)

Rhinos vs Eagles, Final at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Harare, March 30, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
PrevNext
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
EAGLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 19:21
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
RHINO44081.355
EAGLE43161.668
ROCKS31220.002
MOUNT4132-0.800
TUSK3030-2.748
DURH-----
Full Table