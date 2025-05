Zimbabwe suffer defeat in Test warm-up against County XI

Set a target of 392 after the PCC XI declared on 464 for 7 an hour into the final day, Zimbabwe slipped to 51 for 4 shortly after lunch, Hampshire's Eddie Jack knocking over three of the top four. Nick Welch counterpunched, adding 47 with Wessly Madhevere , whose 93 had steered Zimbabwe to a first-innings total of 403, and 70 with Tafadzwa Tsiga , as the tourists reached tea five down.