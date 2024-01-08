Zimbabwe bat and bring in Gumbie, SL unchanged

Kusal Mendis is likely to partner Avishka Fernando at the top of the order for Sri Lanka

Toss Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI, under cloudy skies at Khettarama.

The visitors made one change to their side, at the top of the order, bringing Joylord Gumbie into the XI, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano making way. Gumbie has hit two half-centuries in his ten ODI innings so far, including in his most recent match, against Ireland in December.

Sri Lanka remained unchanged, with Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando likely to open the innings in the absence of Pathum Nissanka, and legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay making the XI with Wanindu Hasaranga still unavailable. In the first ODI, Sri Lanka had made 273 for 9, and had had Zimbabwe at 12 for 2 after four overs, before rain washed out play.

Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie, 2 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 3 Milton Shumba, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Tapiwa Mufudza.