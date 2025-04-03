Matches (18)
Northerns vs Southerns, Only match at Harare, Regional Games, Apr 03 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Only match, Harare, April 03 - 06, 2025, Zimbabwe Regional Games
Northerns (Zimbabwe)
172 & 387
Southerns
(T:213) 347 & 214/0

Southerns won by 10 wickets

FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Brian Bennett* 
(rhb)
9213713267.1514 (14b)36 (37b)
Ben Curran 
(lhb)
10513615177.204 (12b)15 (24b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Johnathan Campbell 
(lb)
4.201804.151711-
Wessly Madhevere 
(ob)
1216905.7550102-
MatRunsHSAve
181070264*39.63
54326014738.81
MatWktsBBIAve
37464/6238.85
32627/10529.29
 Last BatTanunurwa Makoni 0 (6b)
Match centre 
46.2
4
Campbell to Bennett, FOUR runs
46.1
Campbell to Bennett, no run
end of over 465 runs
STHS: 210/0CRR: 4.56 
Ben Curran105 (136b 15x4 1x6)
Brian Bennett88 (135b 12x4 2x6)
Wessly Madhevere 12-1-69-0
Johnathan Campbell 4-0-14-0
45.6
Madhevere to Ben Curran, no run
45.5
4
Madhevere to Ben Curran, FOUR runs
45.4
Madhevere to Ben Curran, no run
45.3
1
Madhevere to Bennett, 1 run
45.2
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
45.1
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
end of over 456 runs
STHS: 205/0CRR: 4.55 
Ben Curran101 (133b 14x4 1x6)
Brian Bennett87 (132b 12x4 2x6)
Johnathan Campbell 4-0-14-0
Wessly Madhevere 11-1-64-0
44.6
4b
Campbell to Ben Curran, 4 byes
44.5
Campbell to Ben Curran, no run
44.4
Campbell to Ben Curran, no run
44.3
1
Campbell to Bennett, 1 run
44.2
1
Campbell to Ben Curran, 1 run
44.1
Campbell to Ben Curran, no run
end of over 444 runs
STHS: 199/0CRR: 4.52 
Brian Bennett86 (131b 12x4 2x6)
Ben Curran100 (128b 14x4 1x6)
Wessly Madhevere 11-1-64-0
Johnathan Campbell 3-0-12-0
43.6
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
43.5
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
43.4
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
43.3
4
Madhevere to Bennett, FOUR runs
43.2
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
43.1
Madhevere to Bennett, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossNortherns (Zimbabwe), elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days3,4,5,6 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Musakwa
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
Southerns Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Curran
not out105136
T Makoni
retired hurt06
BJ Bennett
not out92137
Extras(b 8, lb 8, nb 1)
Total214(0 wkts; 46.2 ovs)
