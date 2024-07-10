Matches (14)
Innings break
3rd T20I, Harare, July 10, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
India FlagIndia
(20 ov) 182/4
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

India chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 9.10
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 55/2 (11.00)
forecasterWin Probability:IND 69.27%ZIM 30.73%
India bat with Jaiswal, Samson and Dube in; Ngarava back for Zimbabwe

Parag, Jurel, Sudharsan and Mukesh made way as India made four changes

S Sudarshanan
10-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on 137 off 76 for the second wicket, Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd men's T20I, Harare, July 7, 2024

Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are likely to bat at No. 3 and No. 4  •  Associated Press

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill called it right for the third straight T20I and India opted to bat against Zimbabwe in Harare.
India welcomed their T20 World Cup-winning trio - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube - into their XI, leaving out B Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel in the third T20I of India's tour of Zimbabwe. They also swapped in left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Mukesh Sharma.
That left them with batting depth till Washington Sundar, who was carded at No. 8. It meant two of the top four - Jaiswal, Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad - would have to bat out of position at Nos. 3 and 4. India picked four proper bowling options with Abhishek and Dube likely needing to combine for four overs.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his team was looking to bowl first anyway. They made a couple of changes, with Richard Ngarava declared fit and replacing Luke Jongwe while Tadiwanashe Marumani came in for opener Innocent Kaia, who was out with a split webbing.
"The pitch is not as flat as the second game and not as moist as the first game," Raza observed at the toss.
The series stands level at 1-1 after Zimbabwe began with a win before India romped back with a 100-run victory on Sunday.
Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Wessly Madhevere, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Dion Myers, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara
India: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Abhishek Sharma 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Over 20 • IND 182/4

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Madhevere b Muzarabani 49 (28b 4x4 3x6) SR: 175
W
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
caught3627
Shubman Gill
caught6649
Abhishek Sharma
caught109
RD Gaikwad
caught4928
SV Samson
not out127
RK Singh
not out11
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total182(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>