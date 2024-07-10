India bat with Jaiswal, Samson and Dube in; Ngarava back for Zimbabwe

Parag, Jurel, Sudharsan and Mukesh made way as India made four changes

Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are likely to bat at No. 3 and No. 4 • Associated Press

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill called it right for the third straight T20I and India opted to bat against Zimbabwe in Harare.

That left them with batting depth till Washington Sundar, who was carded at No. 8. It meant two of the top four - Jaiswal, Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad - would have to bat out of position at Nos. 3 and 4. India picked four proper bowling options with Abhishek and Dube likely needing to combine for four overs.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his team was looking to bowl first anyway. They made a couple of changes, with Richard Ngarava declared fit and replacing Luke Jongwe while Tadiwanashe Marumani came in for opener Innocent Kaia, who was out with a split webbing.

"The pitch is not as flat as the second game and not as moist as the first game," Raza observed at the toss.

The series stands level at 1-1 after Zimbabwe began with a win before India romped back with a 100-run victory on Sunday.

Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Wessly Madhevere, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Dion Myers, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara