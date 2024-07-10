Matches (9)
Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Harare, July 10, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 146.15 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 194 Runs • 21.56 Avg • 127.63 SR
Abhishek Sharma
2 M • 100 Runs • 50 Avg • 196.07 SR
RD Gaikwad
2 M • 84 Runs • 84 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 17.23 SR
LM Jongwe
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 17.6 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
2 M • 6 Wkts • 3 Econ • 8 SR
Avesh Khan
2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ZIM
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Tendai Chatara 
Bowler
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Luke Jongwe 
Allrounder
Innocent Kaia 
Opening Batter
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wessly Madhevere 
Allrounder
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Wellington Masakadza 
Bowler
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Antum Naqvi 
Batting Allrounder
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Milton Shumba 
Top order Batter
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2751
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days10 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe vs India News

Abhishek Sharma's territory is expanding

The opener has a reputation for being a basher but in Harare he showed that he has more gears to his game

Stats - Abhishek Sharma hits India's third-fastest T20I hundred

He is the first Indian in men's internationals to get to his hundred with three back-to-back sixes (where data is available)

Abhishek strikes 46-ball ton as India give Zimbabwe a thrashing

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh played support roles as India drew level 1-1 in the T20I series, with three games still to play

Raza 2.0 gives Zimbabwe party to remember

Not qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup was no doubt a downer, but Zimbabwe, at least for now, seem to have put the doom and gloom behind them

Stats - Raza closes in on Kohli as Zimbabwe end India's dream run

India had won 12 consecutive internationals across formats before their shock defeat in Harare

