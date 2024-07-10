Matches (9)
Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
W
W
L
India
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 146.15 SR
ZIM10 M • 194 Runs • 21.56 Avg • 127.63 SR
IND2 M • 100 Runs • 50 Avg • 196.07 SR
IND2 M • 84 Runs • 84 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 17.23 SR
ZIM9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 17.6 SR
IND2 M • 6 Wkts • 3 Econ • 8 SR
IND2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2751
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|10 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe vs India News
Abhishek Sharma's territory is expanding
The opener has a reputation for being a basher but in Harare he showed that he has more gears to his game
Stats - Abhishek Sharma hits India's third-fastest T20I hundred
He is the first Indian in men's internationals to get to his hundred with three back-to-back sixes (where data is available)
Abhishek strikes 46-ball ton as India give Zimbabwe a thrashing
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh played support roles as India drew level 1-1 in the T20I series, with three games still to play
Raza 2.0 gives Zimbabwe party to remember
Not qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup was no doubt a downer, but Zimbabwe, at least for now, seem to have put the doom and gloom behind them