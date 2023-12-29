Matches (8)
AUS v PAK (1)
NZ v BDESH (1)
Super Smash (1)
SA v IND (1)
IND v AUS (W) (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
SA v IND [ A ] (1)
UAE v AFG (1)
Feature

A look back at the year 2023

It was a very Australian year of cricket, but Netherlands, Afghanistan and Nepal also stole some headlines

29-Dec-2023 • 1 hr ago
ESPNcricinfo Ltd

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Team report cards: England's misery, Netherlands' delight, Pakistan's chaos
Our first batch of team report cards for the year
Steven Asks: How closely did you follow cricket in 2023?
How much do you remember of a huge year of cricket?
Broad's farewell, Dhoni's repeat, Angelo's timing
The moments that defined 2023, in pictures

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback