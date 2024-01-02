Aussies rule, India stumble, South Africa shine

In our second batch of report cards for 2023: India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, and more

India's run in the World Cup captured the imagination of the whole country • Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

India

by Sidharth Monga

On the surface, 2023 was no different to 2022 for the men's team. They took part in two ICC events and failed to win either, and it took under 210 overs for the dream of winning a maiden Test series in South Africa to come crashing down. Elsewhere they lost a home Test to Australia on a surface tailored for Indian spinners, and lost a bilateral ODI series at home, also to Australia. Still, the ten-match winning streak in the World Cup was comprehensive and spectacular, and despite the heartbreak in the final, it built memories for the team. They also won the Asia Cup just before the World Cup.

On the administrative front, the BCCI was found wanting again. It neither had a succession plan for the team management nor sounded the incumbents out until well after the World Cup about taking the team to South Africa. Fun times await as more players will need replacing in the coming months.

High point

The women's side made history with their first Test win over Australia, but perhaps for the manner in which it caught the imagination of the nation, the men's team's run at the World Cup was a high point. It was not just that they won ten matches on the trot, but they obliterated some pretty strong opposition along the way. Mohammed Shami broke all kinds of World Cup records, Rohit Sharma set the stage alight with his starts, and Virat Kohli's march to 50 ODI hundreds became a national celebration to rival Diwali.

Results

Men

Tests: P8 W3 L3 D2

ODIs: P35 W27 L7 NR1

T20Is: P23 W15 L7 NR1

Women

Tests: P2 W2

ODIs: P4 W1 L2 T1

T20Is: P19 W11 L6 NR2

It was another year of the Australia men's and women's teams running out of space in their trophy cabinets • ICC/Getty Images

Australia

by Alex Malcolm

It was a staggering year of success for Australia's men's and women's teams. They won all three global trophies that were available and retained the men's and women's Ashes away from home - both teams had the chance to win both series but couldn't close them out.

High point

The men's World Cup win was an astonishing achievement for many reasons. They were doubted from the moment they arrived in India, having played poorly in South Africa. They played the first five games without preferred opener Head and only took one specialist spinner to India in order to carry Head in the 15-man squad. They dropped long-time wicketkeeper Alex Carey and allrounder Cameron Green after losing the first game of the tournament and lost their second by a huge margin to South Africa

But from there David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Adam Zampa and Maxwell produced repeated heroics, while many others made important cameos at different times, before Cummins led a tactical masterclass to win the final.

Low point

Both the men's and women's sides failed to close out their respective away Ashes series, having been in positions of ascendancy. The men blew a 2-0 series lead with uncharacteristic mistakes at Headingley and The Oval, some self-inflicted, some forced by England's vastly improved execution across the series. Australia were fortunate not to lose at Old Trafford too. The women won the Ashes Test against England to take a significant points lead into the T20I and ODI series but were thoroughly outplayed in all departments to lose both those series 2-1. Australia's women lost only five white-ball matches for the year and four of them came against England in the women's Ashes.

Results

Men

Tests: P13 W6 L4 D3

ODIs: P22 W14 L8

T20Is: P8 W4 L4

Women

Tests: P2 W1 L1

ODIs: P13 W10 L2 NR1

T20Is: P14 W11 L3

South Africa's first ever World Cup final appearance came last year - at home against Australia • ICC/Getty Images

South Africa

by Firdose Moonda

South African cricket surged back to relevance thanks to strong performances at ICC tournaments and despite the men's team only playing four Tests in 2023, with a change of captain in between. They did not lose any, and won three, which saw them finish third on the 2021-2023 WTC cycle and start the 2023-2025 one positively.

But the real success came in white-ball formats where the newly minted SA20 resurrected the game in a champagne summer. The tournament was paused for a must-win World Cup Super League series against England - which South Africa smashed out the park - and then resumed to even greater interest. All six venues were well-attended and the event turned a profit in its first year, four years ahead of schedule.

While the men began the year with a new coaching staff, the women ended it continuing with the old one. Though their T20 record has been shaky, with drawn series with New Zealand and Bangladesh, they had ODI series wins over Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh and finished in second place on the women's championship

High point

After 31 attempts across both men's and women's ODI and T20 World Cups, South Africa finally qualified for a final. That they did it at home only made it more satisfying and though the T20 women's side was defeated by Australia, they won everything besides the trophy, restoring public confidence in the competitiveness of the national teams.

The men did not reach the same heights but their journey to the 50-over World Cup semi-final was worth celebrating, because it came against the odds. After spending almost the entire Super League outside the automatic qualification zone, they booked their spots to the World Cup at the last available opportunity and then exceeded expectations. They now hold the record for the highest World Cup total , which is nowhere near as satisfying as winning the trophy, but there's always a next time, which, in this case, is at home in 2027.

Results

Men

Tests: P4 W3 D1

ODIs: P25 W16 L9

T20Is: P8 W2 L6

Women

ODIs: P9 W6 L3

T20Is: P20 W8 L9 NR3



Hayley Matthews produced an extraordinary 132 against Australia in October, and put on 174 for the second wicket with Stafanie Taylor • Getty Images

West Indies

by Shashank Kishore

If not qualifying into the main rounds of the T20 World Cup in 2022 was a body blow for West Indies, their inability to secure a spot at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 was the nadir. It was the first ODI men's World Cup without the two-time champions.

High point

Hayley Matthews' record-breaking 64-ball 132 that helped West Indies scale their biggest ever chase in women's T20Is. Matthews also led the way with the ball to pick up three wickets in a game she won't forget in a hurry.

Low point

The failure to qualify for the men's World Cup. Several questions were raised yet again over players being allowed to choose the IPL over national duty in the lead-up to the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June. Six of the 15 who travelled to that tournament - Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein - were not involved in the build-up. As it turned out, a camp and day-night games against UAE in the desert were hardly the right preparation for games in dewy southern African winter mornings in June.

Results

Men

Tests: P6 W1 L3 D2

ODIs: P18 W10 L7 T1

Women

ODIs: P6 W2 L2 NR2

T20Is: P14 W6 L8



In a year when precious little went Ireland's way, their lowest point perhaps was their five-wicket defeat by Oman in Bulawayo in the World Cup Qualifier • ICC/Getty Images

Ireland

by Andrew Miller

First the good news. Ireland will be represented at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA this year, after avoiding any mishaps against the likes of Italy and Denmark in the Europe Region Qualifiers in Edinburgh in July. The bad news, however, remained front and centre of their endeavours in a dispiriting 2023.

Sadly for Ireland (and their finances), they bombed out of the qualifying campaign that really mattered - the 50-over version in Zimbabwe in June and early July, where they failed even to make it to the Super Sixes after a catastrophic trio of defeats against Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

So they missed the jamboree in India just gone, at which Afghanistan and the Netherlands flew the flag for the little guys with impressive vigour. And now it turns out they'll be absent from the 2025 Champions Trophy too, thanks to the ICC's surprise decision to use the World Cup's final standings to determine that tournament's qualification.

It means that, by the time the 2027 World Cup comes around, it will have been at least 12 years since Ireland's last appearance on the stage at which they made their reputation way back in 2007. And given the compromises that they are already enduring in their day-to-day operations, that continued absence may herald a rather bleak scramble for subsistence.

Nothing epitomises Ireland's dilemma quite like the fortunes of their Test team in 2023. On the plus side, they did actually play four matches - one more than they had previously contested in their entire existence , having gone without a single Test since 2019.

On the downside, the first three were arranged as explicit preparation for their big day out, a return to Lord's for a four-day Test against England in early June, in which England's ensuing Bazballing proved to be dreadful preparation for Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign barely a fortnight later.

They could have avoided their fate in Zimbabwe had they managed to secure a top-ten finish in the World Cup Super League, but their last-ditch bid to leapfrog South Africa fell in a heap. Needing a 3-0 win over Bangladesh to have any hope, and fearing the Irish weather in early May, Cricket Ireland outsourced their crucial three-match series against Bangladesh to Chelmsford (which also had the benefit of saving them any overheads for their costly temporary facilities in Malahide). It duly rained in the first match anyway, and that was the end of that.

High point

At least the year finished on an upbeat note, with Ireland's first ODI series victory in Zimbabwe - a 2-0 win marshalled by new captain Paul Stirling, and sealed in the third match by an unbeaten 82 from his predecessor Andy Balbirnie. But the single greatest relief undoubtedly came in the avoidance of further upset in Edinburgh at the T20 Qualifiers, not least in their opening game, where Italy's Gareth Berg ran them uncomfortably close in a final-over seven-run win.

Low point

Ireland's five-wicket loss to Oman in Bulawayo. A target of 282 ought to have been plenty, after George Dockrell's career-best 91 not out, but Kashyap Prajapati set the agenda with a forceful 72, and in the end it wasn't remotely close. Ireland's bid for World Cup qualification had been knocked off course at the first time of asking, and in a brutal itinerary, they had been eliminated within the week, following further losses to Scotland and Sri Lanka.

Results

Tests: P4 L4

ODIs: P20 W6 L9 NR5

T20Is: P16 W8 L8

Nepal will be appearing in their second T20 World Cup, in 2024, having played their first in 2014 • Getty Images

Nepal, UAE, Namibia, USA, Scotland, Papua New Guinea

by Ashish Pant

Some unprecedented highs, and a few lows - the year 2023 was one where the Associate nations showed their might, at times ruffling a few Full Member feathers.

UAE. They toppled two Full Member nations in T20Is - Afghanistan and New Zealand - and secured a place in the World Cup Qualifiers. But they also failed to make it to the main round of the Asia Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Nepal pipping them both times. Their high point of the year was the T20I win against New Zealand at home, the first time in 39 matches that New Zealand had lost a match against a non-Test-playing nation across formats.

USA played the fewest international matches in 2023 - 11 ODIs and no T20Is. And, barring the high of making it to the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since the tournament was played as the ICC Trophy in Ireland in 2005, they had an underwhelming year. They failed to secure a single win at the qualifiers, finishing bottom of the table in the ten-team tournament, and since their ninth-place playoff against UAE on July 6, USA haven't played a single international game.

PNG played 13 ODIs and managed just three wins, finishing bottom of the World Cup League 2 table. They also failed to score a win at the World Cup qualifier playoffs. But in T20Is, PNG went undefeated the entire year, winning ten out of ten games. They also secured a place at the T20 World Cup in 2024 by topping the East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifier table.

High point

The story of how Nepal racked up 11 wins in 12 matches to rise from the bottom of the World Cup League Stage 2 table and into the World Cup qualifiers.