Former first-class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar turned 100 on Saturday, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays.

Chandorkar played seven first-class games, from 1943 to 1950. He made his debut for Maharashtra against Bombay and played his last match for Bombay against Maharashtra. Co-incidentally, Chandorkar's debut match also featured DB Deodhar and Vasant Raiji, the other two Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays.

In all, Chandorkar scored 155 runs and picked up two wickets. An occasional wicketkeeper, he also effected two stumpings against visiting Australian Services in 1945.

ALSO READ: Vasant Raiji brings up special century