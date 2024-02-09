Aaron Hardie joins Surrey for Blast, Championship stint

Australia allrounder will arrive in late May and be available throughout Blast group stage

Surrey have signed Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie for a two-month spell that will encompass the Vitality Blast group stage and three rounds of the County Championship.

Hardie, who had a short stint with Surrey in 2022, will arrive ahead of the Championship fixture against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl from May 24. Surrey will also play Hampshire in their Blast opener on May 30, with the group stage running until late July either side of a break for back-to-back Championship games against Worcestershire and Essex.

"It's great to have Aaron back at the Kia Oval as his character and all round skills in both red and white ball cricket will be an excellent addition to our squad," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said. "He already knows our dressing room from his time with us in 2022 and I'm very confident he will show everyone why he is so highly regarded in Australia."

Hardie, 25, has been capped four times in ODIs and six times in T20Is and was the third-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Big Bash League. He was called up as cover for Australia's ongoing T20I series West Indies and Surrey will hope that he remains off the radar ahead of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in the Caribbean and USA in June.

Although Hardie only made four appearances for Surrey in 2022, he played a role in their Championship success, hitting the winning runs against Yorkshire after a match-turning 81-run stand in the fourth innings at Scarborough.

Hardie said: "I'm stoked to come back to Surrey this summer. I loved my time at the Club in 2022 and got a real sense of what it means to wear the Three Feathers. I'm ready to chip in and support the team with bat or ball and do my bit in trying to bring more success to south London."