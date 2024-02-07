Beau Webster joins Gloucestershire for Vitality Blast

Beau Webster, the Australia allrounder, has joined Gloucestershire for this year's Vitality Blast.

Webster, a right-handed bat who bowls both right-arm medium-pace and off-spin, will join up with his new teammates in Bristol in late May. He will be available for the entirety of Gloucestershire's Blast campaign, as well as two County Championship fixtures against Yorkshire and Glamorgan in June.

"I am really excited and very grateful for the opportunity to join Gloucestershire for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign," Webster said. "I'm looking forward to not only developing my game further in the UK but also to playing a part in helping the team win matches during my time here. I can't wait to meet my teammates and get started."

Webster, 30, has played for Tasmania in Australia's domestic competitions since 2014, and made 554 runs at 61.55 in this year's Sheffield Shield, second only in the run-scoring charts to Cameron Bancroft. Using his 6'6" frame to good effect, he also took 13 wickets in seven appearances.

He has previous experience of county cricket, having played for Essex in last year's Metro Bank One Day Cup. He finished that campaign with 14 wickets at an economy of 5.47, and also scored 280 runs at 37.14.

More recently, Webster impressed in this year's Big Bash League, scoring 262 runs at 43.66 for Melbourne Stars.

Mark Alleyne, Gloucestershire's incoming head coach, said: "Beau is an incredibly well-rounded player who is experienced across all formats and offers a great option with both the bat and the ball.