Zaman Khan pulls off a miracle! Full and wide, he square drives to deep point for a single! Incredible win for Heat and they jump to fourth on the table!
Heat vs Hurricanes, 35th Match at Hobart, BBL, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|BH
|68.04
|5(3)
|5.76
|6.9
|3/44
|4.37
|61.14
|BH
|66.09
|49(32)
|58.63
|66.09
|-
|-
|-
|BH
|65.69
|0(1)
|- 1.39
|- 1.24
|2/24
|3.06
|66.93
|BH
|58.29
|37(25)
|42.29
|47.03
|0/11
|0
|11.26
|BH
|37.49
|-
|-
|-
|1/29
|1.34
|37.49
Staggering game in Hobart. It breathes life in the last four days of the season with six teams still in the finals race and three teams gunning for top. Join us tomorrow night for Renegades Scorchers from Marvel. Until then, thanks for your company.
Matt Kuhnemann has been named Player of the Match.
Xavier Bartlett on Fox: "I thought the way Kuhney bolwed was superb and then Zaman at the end, he was unbelievable. Only his second game in the competition and to deliver on the big stage was amazing. He just backs his yorkers so much. Everyone in the ground knew that's what he was going to bowl and he nailed it six out of six so hats off to him."
10.35pm Heat win by 3 runs. AB: "How in (insert choice of diety's name here) name did Hobart lose this game??" Everyone is in shock. Heat have pulled off a remarkable win. Hurricanes needed 11 from 13 with six wickets in hand with Wade and Chaudhary at the crease. They have lost 4 for 7 in 13 balls and failed to score 6 off 6 of the final over. Hurricanes have left the door open for either Melbourne Stars or Perth Scorchers to pinch top spot on the table. Heat still need some luck to make it but they have a chance.
Sampath Bandarupalli: Six runs by Zaman Khan are the fewest successfully defended in the last over of a BBL game. Previous fewest was 7 runs by Scott Boland for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in 2020-21.
Nouman: "You beauty Zaman. He has the specialty of pulling out last over miracles. LQ is PSL benefitted from him many times."
Salman: "Zaman has delivered such stuff for the Qalandars a couple of times and today he has proved his worth again. Happy for the lad!"
Sowmya : "Classic case of pulling defeat from the jaws of victory for the HH "
Rishad Hossain needing four for a Super Over and six to win it
holes out to long-on! What is happening! Slower ball outside off, he tries to launch and he miscues taking one hand off the bat and it flies to Neser who is 5 metres inside the rope and he takes the catch!
yorker tailing down leg, he steps across and tries to sweep fine and misses, it was close to leg and not called wide!
half volley outside off, he hammers a drive straight to cover!
full and wide, he opens the face and slices it to deep third
low full toss, he pokes it straight back to him! Dot ball!
Yahya: "who will bowl last over?" Zaman Khan is taking it
great running! 136kph, good length, top of off, he works it to wide long-on and they run well to pinch two
back of a length, wide of off, he leans back and runs to deep third
Ellis in. 9 needed from 8
leading edge taken by Bryant at cover-point! Hurricanes collapsing! Back of a length on off, he tries to work legside, gets a leading edge and it loops high to the ring and Bryant running back holds on!
back of a length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to cover
Jordan in despite the ankle issue
lofted straight to deep cover-point! Back of a length on off, he tries to loft inside out and picks out the man placed right in that spot at deep cover-point. Odd shot
full on off, 132kph, he clips to deep midwicket
Jordan is padded up
full toss well down leg and called wide
Rehan Ahmed at No.7
picks out deep backward square! Short back of the hand slower ball, there to be hit, Wade hits it too flat and nails it to the fielder on the rope
flicked over backward square! Shin high full toss on leg, not the spot to bowl to Wade and he peppers the crowd
did Renshaw save six? If he has it is an extraordinary save. Pulled to deep midwicket, Renshaw jumps full stretch with one hand and knocks it back in before he lands on the rope. What a save
slower ball outside off, he swings hard but misses
short slower ball, he pulls to deep square
very full, fourth stump, he drives inside out through cover-point
Neser on
Jack: "It's been a strange tournament for the Heat. Winning at home whilst losing away. If they lose here and win against the Sixers on Sunday. It will be the perfect split record."
flighted on off, he leans out and drives to long-on
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Toss
|Hobart Hurricanes, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Riki WesselsDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Brisbane Heat 2, Hobart Hurricanes 0
Over 20 • HH 157/8
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|8
|6
|caught
|51
|43
|bowled
|59
|36
|caught
|16
|17
|caught
|11
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|2
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 7)
|Total
|157(8 wkts; 20 ovs)