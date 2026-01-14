10.35pm Heat win by 3 runs. AB: "How in (insert choice of diety's name here) name did Hobart lose this game??" Everyone is in shock. Heat have pulled off a remarkable win. Hurricanes needed 11 from 13 with six wickets in hand with Wade and Chaudhary at the crease. They have lost 4 for 7 in 13 balls and failed to score 6 off 6 of the final over. Hurricanes have left the door open for either Melbourne Stars or Perth Scorchers to pinch top spot on the table. Heat still need some luck to make it but they have a chance.