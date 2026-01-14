Matches (13)
Heat vs Hurricanes, 35th Match at Hobart, BBL, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
35th Match (N), Hobart, January 14, 2026, Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat

#4

160/8
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes

#1

(20 ov, T:161) 157/8

Heat won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
2/24
matthew-kuhnemann
Cricinfo's MVP
68.04 ptsImpact List
xavier-bartlett
Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Alex Malcolm
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat 160/8(20 overs)
Nathan McSweeney
49 (32)
Riley Meredith
3/40 (4)
Matt Renshaw
37 (25)
Rishad Hossain
2/27 (4)
Hobart Hurricanes 157/8(20 overs)
Ben McDermott
59 (36)
Xavier Bartlett
3/44 (4)
Beau Webster
51 (43)
Matthew Kuhnemann
2/24 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Xavier Bartlett
BH68.045(3)5.766.93/444.3761.14
Nathan McSweeney
BH66.0949(32)58.6366.09---
Matthew Kuhnemann
BH65.690(1)- 1.39- 1.242/243.0666.93
Matt Renshaw
BH58.2937(25)42.2947.030/11011.26
Zaman Khan
BH37.49---1/291.3437.49
end of over 202 runs • 1 wicket
HH: 157/8CRR: 7.85 
Rishad Hossain1 (1b)
Nathan Ellis2 (3b)
Zaman Khan 4-0-29-1
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-44-3

Staggering game in Hobart. It breathes life in the last four days of the season with six teams still in the finals race and three teams gunning for top. Join us tomorrow night for Renegades Scorchers from Marvel. Until then, thanks for your company.

Matt Kuhnemann has been named Player of the Match.

Xavier Bartlett on Fox: "I thought the way Kuhney bolwed was superb and then Zaman at the end, he was unbelievable. Only his second game in the competition and to deliver on the big stage was amazing. He just backs his yorkers so much. Everyone in the ground knew that's what he was going to bowl and he nailed it six out of six so hats off to him."

10.35pm Heat win by 3 runs. AB: "How in (insert choice of diety's name here) name did Hobart lose this game??" Everyone is in shock. Heat have pulled off a remarkable win. Hurricanes needed 11 from 13 with six wickets in hand with Wade and Chaudhary at the crease. They have lost 4 for 7 in 13 balls and failed to score 6 off 6 of the final over. Hurricanes have left the door open for either Melbourne Stars or Perth Scorchers to pinch top spot on the table. Heat still need some luck to make it but they have a chance.

Sampath Bandarupalli: Six runs by Zaman Khan are the fewest successfully defended in the last over of a BBL game. Previous fewest was 7 runs by Scott Boland for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in 2020-21.

Nouman: "You beauty Zaman. He has the specialty of pulling out last over miracles. LQ is PSL benefitted from him many times."

Salman: "Zaman has delivered such stuff for the Qalandars a couple of times and today he has proved his worth again. Happy for the lad!"

Sowmya : "Classic case of pulling defeat from the jaws of victory for the HH "

19.6
1
Zaman Khan to Rishad Hossain, 1 run

Zaman Khan pulls off a miracle! Full and wide, he square drives to deep point for a single! Incredible win for Heat and they jump to fourth on the table!

Zaman Khan successfully defended just six runs in the final over
Rishad Hossain needing four for a Super Over and six to win it

19.5
W
Zaman Khan to Chaudhary, OUT

holes out to long-on! What is happening! Slower ball outside off, he tries to launch and he miscues taking one hand off the bat and it flies to Neser who is 5 metres inside the rope and he takes the catch!

Nikhil Chaudhary c Neser b Zaman Khan 16 (17b 1x4 0x6 28m) SR: 94.11
19.4
Zaman Khan to Chaudhary, no run

yorker tailing down leg, he steps across and tries to sweep fine and misses, it was close to leg and not called wide!

19.3
Zaman Khan to Chaudhary, no run

half volley outside off, he hammers a drive straight to cover!

19.2
1
Zaman Khan to Ellis, 1 run

full and wide, he opens the face and slices it to deep third

19.1
Zaman Khan to Ellis, no run

low full toss, he pokes it straight back to him! Dot ball!

Yahya: "who will bowl last over?" Zaman Khan is taking it

end of over 195 runs • 2 wickets
HH: 155/7CRR: 8.15 RRR: 6.00 • Need 6 from 6b
Nikhil Chaudhary16 (14b 1x4)
Nathan Ellis1 (1b)
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-44-3
Michael Neser 3-0-32-1
18.6
2
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 2 runs

great running! 136kph, good length, top of off, he works it to wide long-on and they run well to pinch two

18.5
1
Bartlett to Ellis, 1 run

back of a length, wide of off, he leans back and runs to deep third

Ellis in. 9 needed from 8

18.4
W
Bartlett to Jordan, OUT

leading edge taken by Bryant at cover-point! Hurricanes collapsing! Back of a length on off, he tries to work legside, gets a leading edge and it loops high to the ring and Bryant running back holds on!

Chris Jordan c Bryant b Bartlett 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
18.3
Bartlett to Jordan, no run

back of a length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to cover

Jordan in despite the ankle issue

18.2
W
Bartlett to Rehan, OUT

lofted straight to deep cover-point! Back of a length on off, he tries to loft inside out and picks out the man placed right in that spot at deep cover-point. Odd shot

Rehan Ahmed c Renshaw b Bartlett 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
18.1
1
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run

full on off, 132kph, he clips to deep midwicket

Jordan is padded up

18.1
1w
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 wide

full toss well down leg and called wide

Rehan Ahmed at No.7

end of over 189 runs • 1 wicket
HH: 150/5CRR: 8.33 RRR: 5.50 • Need 11 from 12b
Nikhil Chaudhary13 (12b 1x4)
Michael Neser 3-0-32-1
Matt Renshaw 2-0-11-0
17.6
W
Neser to Wade, OUT

picks out deep backward square! Short back of the hand slower ball, there to be hit, Wade hits it too flat and nails it to the fielder on the rope

Matthew Wade c Bartlett b Neser 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 10m) SR: 137.5
17.5
6
Neser to Wade, SIX runs

flicked over backward square! Shin high full toss on leg, not the spot to bowl to Wade and he peppers the crowd

17.4
1
Neser to Chaudhary, 1 run

did Renshaw save six? If he has it is an extraordinary save. Pulled to deep midwicket, Renshaw jumps full stretch with one hand and knocks it back in before he lands on the rope. What a save

17.3
Neser to Chaudhary, no run

slower ball outside off, he swings hard but misses

17.2
1
Neser to Wade, 1 run

short slower ball, he pulls to deep square

17.1
1
Neser to Chaudhary, 1 run

very full, fourth stump, he drives inside out through cover-point

Neser on

end of over 175 runs
HH: 141/4CRR: 8.29 RRR: 6.66 • Need 20 from 18b
Nikhil Chaudhary11 (9b 1x4)
Matthew Wade4 (5b)
Matt Renshaw 2-0-11-0
Matthew Kuhnemann 4-0-24-2

Jack: "It's been a strange tournament for the Heat. Winning at home whilst losing away. If they lose here and win against the Sixers on Sunday. It will be the perfect split record."

16.6
1
Renshaw to Chaudhary, 1 run

flighted on off, he leans out and drives to long-on

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BR McDermott
59 runs (36)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
83%
BJ Webster
51 runs (43)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
RP Meredith
O
4
M
0
R
40
W
3
ECO
10
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
XC Bartlett
O
4
M
0
R
44
W
3
ECO
11
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
TossHobart Hurricanes, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Heat
Matthew Kuhnemann
Match days14 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Michael Graham-SmithDRS
England
Riki WesselsDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Donovan Koch
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Simon Burns
Match Referee
Australia
Xavier Doherty
PointsBrisbane Heat 2, Hobart Hurricanes 0
Language
English
Win Probability
BH 100%
BHHH
100%50%100%BH InningsHH Innings

Over 20 • HH 157/8

Nikhil Chaudhary c Neser b Zaman Khan 16 (17b 1x4 0x6 28m) SR: 94.11
W
Heat won by 3 runs
Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
TP Ward
caught13
MJ Owen
caught86
BJ Webster
caught5143
BR McDermott
bowled5936
N Chaudhary
caught1617
MS Wade
caught118
Rehan Ahmed
caught01
CJ Jordan
caught02
NT Ellis
not out23
Rishad Hossain
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 7)
Total157(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH1063130.331
MS963121.031
PS853101.162
BH95410-0.375
SS84390.458
AS9366-0.625
MR8356-0.686
ST9274-1.182
Full Table