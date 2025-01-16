Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)

Heat vs Hurricanes, 36th Match at Brisbane, BBL, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

36th Match (N), Brisbane, January 16, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
BH Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Bryant
10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 165.53 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 164.77 SR
BR McDermott
9 M • 276 Runs • 55.2 Avg • 148.38 SR
TH David
10 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 174.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7 Econ • 11.29 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 15.71 SR
RP Meredith
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 16.53 SR
CJ Jordan
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 18.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

David, Wade push Hurricanes to the top despite Bethell brilliance

With the loss Renegades' chances of making it to the playoffs took a massive beating

David, Wade push Hurricanes to the top despite Bethell brilliance

Sam Konstas hopes to embrace Sri Lanka challenge after heated India start

The 19-year-old opener was the centre of attention in his first two Tests and is now about to embark on his first tour

Sam Konstas hopes to embrace Sri Lanka challenge after heated India start

Konstas, Green and Andrews put Thunder in BBL playoffs

Chasing 159, Scorchers were bowled out for 97 on a tricky Showground surface

Konstas, Green and Andrews put Thunder in BBL playoffs

Abbott: Didn't take ODI decision out of selectors' hands

On the flip side to his one-day omission, the pace-bowling allrounder is one of just three frontline quicks heading to Sri Lanka

Abbott: Didn't take ODI decision out of selectors' hands

Maxwell on Test snub: Would have made same call

The allrounder had held out hope of a recall but the selectors went for youth on the Sri Lanka tour

Maxwell on Test snub: Would have made same call
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH861130.120
ST953110.340
SS852110.156
MS9458-0.073
BH8347-0.863
AS83560.092
PS93660.057
MR93660.033
Full Table