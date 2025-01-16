Matches (13)
Heat vs Hurricanes, 36th Match at Brisbane, BBL, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
36th Match (N), Brisbane, January 16, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
L
A
W
L
Hurricanes
W
W
A
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 165.53 SR
10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 164.77 SR
9 M • 276 Runs • 55.2 Avg • 148.38 SR
HH10 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 174.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7 Econ • 11.29 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 15.71 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 16.53 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 18.3 SR
Squad
BH
HH
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
