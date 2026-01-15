Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)

Renegades vs Scorchers, 36th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 15 2026

36th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 15, 2026, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades

#7

Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers

#3

Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Perth ScorchersPerth Scorchers
8530101.162
7
Melbourne RenegadesMelbourne Renegades
83506-0.686
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Brown
10 M • 343 Runs • 34.3 Avg • 162.55 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 243 Runs • 24.3 Avg • 141.27 SR
AM Hardie
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 156.7 SR
MR Marsh
8 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 140.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GS Sandhu
8 M • 18 Wkts • 9.93 Econ • 9.33 SR
A Zampa
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 15.42 SR
C Connolly
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 16.36 SR
JS Paris
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 12.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Big Bash League News

Zaman Khan's stunning final over hands Brisbane Heat come-from-behind win

Hobart Hurricanes needed just six runs to win off as many balls in 161 chase, but fell three short

Tom Curran's career-best ends Strikers' season, Stoinis to get thumb scanned

A late blow on the thumb to Stoinis has Stars and Australia nervous ahead of the T20 World Cup but skipper thinks it's "okay" despite likely needing a scan

Maddinson has 'different attitude' since beating cancer

The left hander underwent nine weeks of chemotherapy during the off-season

Green, Maddinson power Thunder to victory after Renegades retire Rizwan out

Thunder remain bottom of the table while Renegades, stuck in seventh, saw their finals hopes fade

Marsh's 88 leads Perth Scorchers up to second place

Alex Carey and Matt Short gave Adelaide Strikers hope of a huge chase but they will now struggle to play finals

