Renegades vs Scorchers, 36th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
36th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 15, 2026, Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
W
W
L
L
Scorchers
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR10 M • 343 Runs • 34.3 Avg • 162.55 SR
MR10 M • 243 Runs • 24.3 Avg • 141.27 SR
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 156.7 SR
8 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 140.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 18 Wkts • 9.93 Econ • 9.33 SR
MR5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 15.42 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 16.36 SR
PS7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 12.27 SR
Squad
MR
PS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
