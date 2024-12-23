Matches (28)
U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup
ZIM vs AFG
Gulf T20I Championship
BBL 2024
Nepal Premier League
NZ v AUS [W]
Vijay Hazare Trophy
SA vs PAK
IND Women vs WI Women

Renegades vs Scorchers, 10th Match at Melbourne, BBL 2024, Dec 23 2024

10th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), December 23, 2024, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 235 Runs • 26.11 Avg • 151.61 SR
JW Wells
8 M • 151 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 131.3 SR
JP Inglis
9 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 135.53 SR
C Connolly
10 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Rogers
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 16.58 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 15.2 SR
LR Morris
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.71 SR
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
PS
Player
Role
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days23 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS22040.427
MR21122.128
BH11020.872
PS21120.528
AS21120.280
ST21120.073
HH2112-2.187
MS3030-1.005
Full Table