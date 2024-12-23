Matches (28)
Renegades vs Scorchers, 10th Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Dec 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), December 23, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
W
A
L
W
Scorchers
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 235 Runs • 26.11 Avg • 151.61 SR
8 M • 151 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 131.3 SR
PS9 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 135.53 SR
10 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 16.58 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 15.2 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.71 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
MR
PS
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|23 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
