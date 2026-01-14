Matches (13)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Rajkot, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd ODI (D/N), Rajkot, January 14, 2026, New Zealand tour of India
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
284/7
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(47.3/50 ov, T:285) 286/3

New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
131* (117)
daryl-mitchell
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
42%
NZ Win & Bat
10%
IND Win & Bowl
29%
NZ Win & Bowl
19%
6.5K votes
Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Ashish Pant
Scorecard summary
India 284/7(50 overs)
KL Rahul
112* (92)
Kristian Clarke
3/56 (8)
Shubman Gill
56 (53)
Michael Bracewell
1/34 (10)
New Zealand 286/3(47.3 overs)
Daryl Mitchell
131* (117)
Prasidh Krishna
1/49 (9)
Will Young
87 (98)
Harshit Rana
1/52 (9.3)
View full scorecard

It needed a Mitchell special to get the job done for New Zealand, and that sets up the series decider nicely, which will be played in Indore on January 18. In case you missed any of the action from this game, Sid Monga's report has you covered. Thanks for tuning in, like always. Until the next game, this is me Ashish Pant, signing off on behalf of Raghav, Harshit and Ekanth. Ciao!

To no-one's surprise, Daryl Mitchell is the player of the match: It is really nice to win. We haven't won here for a couple of years. Nice to get a win. [On his form against India] I am just enjoying doing the job for the country. Anytime I play for them is great. [On Will Young] Young is a class player, I love batting with him, we also have fun batting together. He enjoyed playing the spinners and using all his options. Nice to get a big win. [On attacking Kuldeep] I think he is one of the best bowlers in the world, can turn it both ways. It was about adapting to different situations. He was going to be a massive bowler and it was about finding different options against him. It is my job that when you get in, you take it to the end.

Michael Bracewell, NZ captain: [On the game] It is a complete performance from us and proud of the team. We were very happy at the halfway point. We bowled very well. It was a typical Kiwi performance with the ball. We were ready to chase anything, really. They bowled really well, and the way the guys adapted and soaked up the pressure was great. Daryl and Young then took the game away from India. [On attacking Kuldeep] The batters read the conditions really well. We pride ourselves on being adaptable and taking the game head-on. [On the debutant] He bowled really well. Never easy to make your debut in India. He bowled the tough overs.

India captain, Shubman Gill: [Reflections on the game] We couldn't pick up any wickets in the middle overs, and if you don't do that with five players inside the circle, it becomes very difficult. We would have lost even with 15-20 runs extra. [On the score of 284] When you have a partnership, the set batter should have gone on. We did get a decent start with the ball, but they batted very well in the middle overs. In the first 10-15 overs that we bowled, the ball was doing well. After that the wicket settled. But we could have been more brave, and taken more chances. [Fielding] Even in the last match we let down a few chances. We are always trying to get better in the field and yes if you don't take your chances, you will be in trouble.

Presentation time

Will Young: [On the win] Hugely satisfying. More satisfying was to get the win and have that partnership with Daryl. [Playing Kuldeep] India have two great spinners, first challenge was against Jadeja but we got in a flow. We got a chance to score and it was very pleasing. We didn't know it was a record chase. We thought 285 was a nice number. It meant that we can soak up the pressure and have India under pressure at different times. [On the partnership] You go through different stages in a partnership. You just have to be honest with your partner, keep communicating, and that what's we managed to do. [On his recent lull in form] I have been working hard. That's cricket, can't always get the runs. We just wanted to win a game in India. I really enjoyed that partnership with Daryl. Nice to play in India, the home of cricket.

9.27pm At the end of the first innings, it felt India had got just about par, on what felt like a slow surface. But Daryl Mitchell with his 131* and also Will Young who scored 87 didn't give India a chance and New Zealand won the game by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare. India were very much in the game in the first ten overs with the fast bowlers not giving the NZ openers much. But the middle overs made all the difference. The spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were not nearly as effective and Mitchell and Young milked them during a 162-run third-wicket stand. Kuldeep, particularly, was wayward going for 82 in his ten overs. Once Young fell, GP also played his part to take NZ over the line.

Arquam: "Not a single ugly shot, not a single ball played forcefully. Just gradually he made a 100, without anyone even noticing his strike rotation. Master of current ODI batting."

Asit : "Tonight Moose has let himself Loose :) Well played indeed. "

47.3
4
Harshit Rana to Mitchell, FOUR runs

A falling scoop to end the game. An extraordinary shot to seal the match, and this has been an extraordinary innings by Mitchell, who has absolutely aced the chase. This was banged in short outside off, he gets right across pre-meditating the scoop. Ends up being cramped up for room, but still manages to scoop this over the keeper's head and ends up on the turf. Is all smiles as he takes his over the line. Gets four and seals the win for NZ, staying 131* as NZ level the series 1-1.

47.2
2
Harshit Rana to Mitchell, 2 runs

Slower length ball on middle and leg, he works this in the gap between long-on and deep midwicket for a couple of runs

47.1
1
Harshit Rana to Phillips, 1 run

Banged in short on middle and leg, he pulls to deep backward square leg

New Zealand all but there, need 6 runs in 18 balls. Last over of the game? Here's Rana

George: "142/5 vs 193/2. Just shows the importance of the middle overs in an ODI."

end of over 4711 runs
NZ: 279/3CRR: 5.93 RRR: 2.00 • Need 6 from 18b
Glenn Phillips31 (24b 2x4 1x6)
Daryl Mitchell125 (115b 10x4 2x6)
Prasidh Krishna 9-0-49-1
Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-82-1
46.6
1
Prasidh to Phillips, 1 run

Banged in short on off, he pulls to deep midwicket

Raz: "Rhys, well no, not underrated at all. . Daryl Mitchell has been ranked in top 10 ODI Batters every year since December 2023 after starting that year at 100. Currently ranked 2nd."

46.5
2
Prasidh to Phillips, 2 runs

Good length ball on off, he ticks this with soft hands towards wide long-on for a couple of runs

46.4
Prasidh to Phillips, no run

Short of good length ball on middle and leg, he works this to short midwicket

46.3
1
Prasidh to Mitchell, 1 run

Smashed back to the bowler, who shells this but this was more self-preservation than anything else. The ball was flying. Slower and fuller on off stump, Mitchell absolutely hammers this back at Prasidh, who gets his hands together but the ball doesn't stick

46.2
1
Prasidh to Phillips, 1 run

Fuller on the stumps, he drives this past the bowler for a run

46.1
6
Prasidh to Phillips, SIX runs

Oh, wow! Length ball on stump, he lofts this with some authority straight over the bowler's head for a huge six

New Zealand need 17 runs in 24 balls.

end of over 467 runs
NZ: 268/3CRR: 5.82 RRR: 4.25 • Need 17 from 24b
Daryl Mitchell124 (114b 10x4 2x6)
Glenn Phillips21 (19b 2x4)
Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-82-1
Prasidh Krishna 8-0-38-1
45.6
Kuldeep to Mitchell, no run

BIG swing and a miss. Tossed up googly outside off, he was looking to deposit that out of the stadium, makes no connection. Kuldeep's night to forget; this is his third-most expensive spell in ODIs

45.5
Kuldeep to Mitchell, no run

Tossed up well outside off, he shuffles across again eyeing a scoop again. Misses and is hit on the pad

45.4
4
Kuldeep to Mitchell, FOUR runs

Another scoop, and this time he gets four. Floated fuller on the stumps, he shuffles right across and scoops it very fine. No fielder at fine leg

45.3
2
Kuldeep to Mitchell, 2 runs

Short and wide outside off, he goes back and thrashes that to the right of sweeper cover for two more

45.2
Kuldeep to Mitchell, no run

He's playing a lot of shots which are going nowhere he's intending. Floated on off, he gets right across looking to lap it. Gets it off the cue-end of the bat to midwicket

45.1
1
Kuldeep to Phillips, 1 run

Tossed up on leg stump, he hops back and pushes to long-on

New Zealand need 24 runs in 30 balls. Kuldeep to bowl out

Devansh : "Agreed with Abhishek anyone even remotely following international Cricket knows how good and consistent Daryl is "

end of over 459 runs
NZ: 261/3CRR: 5.80 RRR: 4.80 • Need 24 from 30b
Daryl Mitchell118 (109b 9x4 2x6)
Glenn Phillips20 (18b 2x4)
Prasidh Krishna 8-0-38-1
Harshit Rana 9-1-45-1
44.6
4
Prasidh to Mitchell, FOUR runs

Mis-hit but doesn't matter... Mitchell will take it everyday of the week. On a length on off, he was looking to mow that across the line, gets a thick top-edge that flies over short third.

44.5
1
Prasidh to Phillips, 1 run

Banged in short on off, he pulls to deep midwicket

Some movement behind the bowler's arm and GP pulls out late

44.4
1
Prasidh to Mitchell, 1 run

Yorker on off stump at 136.6kph, he digs this down to long-on

44.3
2
Prasidh to Mitchell, 2 runs

Backs away to the short of a good length ball on off and slaps this to the right of sweeper cover for a couple of runs

44.2
Prasidh to Mitchell, no run

Short of a good length ball outside off, he gets a thick outside edge to short third

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
DJ Mitchell
131 runs (117)
11 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
1 four0 six
Control
85%
KL Rahul
112 runs (92)
11 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
30 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
91%
Best performances - bowlers
KDC Clarke
O
8
M
0
R
56
W
3
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
MG Bracewell
O
10
M
1
R
34
W
1
ECO
3.4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
TossNew Zealand, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell
Series result3-match series level 1-1
Match numberODI no. 4938
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
Match days14 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
ODI debut
Jayden Lennox
Jayden Lennox
Umpires
England
Richard IllingworthDRS
India
Rohan PanditDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Ghosts of finals past: When Rahul's what-if met Mitchell's unfinished business

Their minds would have been on innings of the past - the World Cup final in 2023, and Champions Trophy final in 2025, respectively - as they brought up counterattacking tons

Ghosts of finals past: When Rahul's what-if met Mitchell's unfinished business

Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series

NZ ace chase of 285 to set up a series decider in high-scoring Indore

Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series

Reddy in for Washington; New Zealand ask India to bat in Rajkot

Shubman Gill said he would have batted first anyway and that there wasn't much dew at the venue when they trained the night before

Reddy in for Washington; New Zealand ask India to bat in Rajkot

Live Report: Mitchell, spinners end eight-match losing streak against India

All the stats, colour, thrills and spills as India look to seal the series

Live Report: Mitchell, spinners end eight-match losing streak against India

India halt NZ's winning run and eye series spoils

Who will take the injured Washington Sundar's place? Nitish Reddy or Ayush Badoni?

India halt NZ's winning run and eye series spoils
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
DP Conway
bowled1621
HM Nicholls
bowled1024
WA Young
caught8798
DJ Mitchell
not out131117
GD Phillips
not out3225
Extras(lb 5, w 5)
Total286(3 wkts; 47.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>