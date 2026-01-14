India captain, Shubman Gill: [Reflections on the game] We couldn't pick up any wickets in the middle overs, and if you don't do that with five players inside the circle, it becomes very difficult. We would have lost even with 15-20 runs extra. [On the score of 284] When you have a partnership, the set batter should have gone on. We did get a decent start with the ball, but they batted very well in the middle overs. In the first 10-15 overs that we bowled, the ball was doing well. After that the wicket settled. But we could have been more brave, and taken more chances. [Fielding] Even in the last match we let down a few chances. We are always trying to get better in the field and yes if you don't take your chances, you will be in trouble.