A falling scoop to end the game. An extraordinary shot to seal the match, and this has been an extraordinary innings by Mitchell, who has absolutely aced the chase. This was banged in short outside off, he gets right across pre-meditating the scoop. Ends up being cramped up for room, but still manages to scoop this over the keeper's head and ends up on the turf. Is all smiles as he takes his over the line. Gets four and seals the win for NZ, staying 131* as NZ level the series 1-1.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Rajkot, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
It needed a Mitchell special to get the job done for New Zealand, and that sets up the series decider nicely, which will be played in Indore on January 18. In case you missed any of the action from this game, Sid Monga's report has you covered. Thanks for tuning in, like always. Until the next game, this is me Ashish Pant, signing off on behalf of Raghav, Harshit and Ekanth. Ciao!
To no-one's surprise, Daryl Mitchell is the player of the match: It is really nice to win. We haven't won here for a couple of years. Nice to get a win. [On his form against India] I am just enjoying doing the job for the country. Anytime I play for them is great. [On Will Young] Young is a class player, I love batting with him, we also have fun batting together. He enjoyed playing the spinners and using all his options. Nice to get a big win. [On attacking Kuldeep] I think he is one of the best bowlers in the world, can turn it both ways. It was about adapting to different situations. He was going to be a massive bowler and it was about finding different options against him. It is my job that when you get in, you take it to the end.
Michael Bracewell, NZ captain: [On the game] It is a complete performance from us and proud of the team. We were very happy at the halfway point. We bowled very well. It was a typical Kiwi performance with the ball. We were ready to chase anything, really. They bowled really well, and the way the guys adapted and soaked up the pressure was great. Daryl and Young then took the game away from India. [On attacking Kuldeep] The batters read the conditions really well. We pride ourselves on being adaptable and taking the game head-on. [On the debutant] He bowled really well. Never easy to make your debut in India. He bowled the tough overs.
India captain, Shubman Gill: [Reflections on the game] We couldn't pick up any wickets in the middle overs, and if you don't do that with five players inside the circle, it becomes very difficult. We would have lost even with 15-20 runs extra. [On the score of 284] When you have a partnership, the set batter should have gone on. We did get a decent start with the ball, but they batted very well in the middle overs. In the first 10-15 overs that we bowled, the ball was doing well. After that the wicket settled. But we could have been more brave, and taken more chances. [Fielding] Even in the last match we let down a few chances. We are always trying to get better in the field and yes if you don't take your chances, you will be in trouble.
Presentation time
Will Young: [On the win] Hugely satisfying. More satisfying was to get the win and have that partnership with Daryl. [Playing Kuldeep] India have two great spinners, first challenge was against Jadeja but we got in a flow. We got a chance to score and it was very pleasing. We didn't know it was a record chase. We thought 285 was a nice number. It meant that we can soak up the pressure and have India under pressure at different times. [On the partnership] You go through different stages in a partnership. You just have to be honest with your partner, keep communicating, and that what's we managed to do. [On his recent lull in form] I have been working hard. That's cricket, can't always get the runs. We just wanted to win a game in India. I really enjoyed that partnership with Daryl. Nice to play in India, the home of cricket.
9.27pm At the end of the first innings, it felt India had got just about par, on what felt like a slow surface. But Daryl Mitchell with his 131* and also Will Young who scored 87 didn't give India a chance and New Zealand won the game by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare. India were very much in the game in the first ten overs with the fast bowlers not giving the NZ openers much. But the middle overs made all the difference. The spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were not nearly as effective and Mitchell and Young milked them during a 162-run third-wicket stand. Kuldeep, particularly, was wayward going for 82 in his ten overs. Once Young fell, GP also played his part to take NZ over the line.
Arquam: "Not a single ugly shot, not a single ball played forcefully. Just gradually he made a 100, without anyone even noticing his strike rotation. Master of current ODI batting."
Asit : "Tonight Moose has let himself Loose :) Well played indeed. "
Slower length ball on middle and leg, he works this in the gap between long-on and deep midwicket for a couple of runs
Banged in short on middle and leg, he pulls to deep backward square leg
New Zealand all but there, need 6 runs in 18 balls. Last over of the game? Here's Rana
George: "142/5 vs 193/2. Just shows the importance of the middle overs in an ODI."
Banged in short on off, he pulls to deep midwicket
Raz: "Rhys, well no, not underrated at all. . Daryl Mitchell has been ranked in top 10 ODI Batters every year since December 2023 after starting that year at 100. Currently ranked 2nd."
Good length ball on off, he ticks this with soft hands towards wide long-on for a couple of runs
Short of good length ball on middle and leg, he works this to short midwicket
Smashed back to the bowler, who shells this but this was more self-preservation than anything else. The ball was flying. Slower and fuller on off stump, Mitchell absolutely hammers this back at Prasidh, who gets his hands together but the ball doesn't stick
Fuller on the stumps, he drives this past the bowler for a run
Oh, wow! Length ball on stump, he lofts this with some authority straight over the bowler's head for a huge six
New Zealand need 17 runs in 24 balls.
BIG swing and a miss. Tossed up googly outside off, he was looking to deposit that out of the stadium, makes no connection. Kuldeep's night to forget; this is his third-most expensive spell in ODIs
Tossed up well outside off, he shuffles across again eyeing a scoop again. Misses and is hit on the pad
Another scoop, and this time he gets four. Floated fuller on the stumps, he shuffles right across and scoops it very fine. No fielder at fine leg
Short and wide outside off, he goes back and thrashes that to the right of sweeper cover for two more
He's playing a lot of shots which are going nowhere he's intending. Floated on off, he gets right across looking to lap it. Gets it off the cue-end of the bat to midwicket
Tossed up on leg stump, he hops back and pushes to long-on
New Zealand need 24 runs in 30 balls. Kuldeep to bowl out
Devansh : "Agreed with Abhishek anyone even remotely following international Cricket knows how good and consistent Daryl is "
Mis-hit but doesn't matter... Mitchell will take it everyday of the week. On a length on off, he was looking to mow that across the line, gets a thick top-edge that flies over short third.
Banged in short on off, he pulls to deep midwicket
Some movement behind the bowler's arm and GP pulls out late
Yorker on off stump at 136.6kph, he digs this down to long-on
Backs away to the short of a good length ball on off and slaps this to the right of sweeper cover for a couple of runs
Short of a good length ball outside off, he gets a thick outside edge to short third
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|Toss
|New Zealand, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|3-match series level 1-1
|Match number
|ODI no. 4938
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
Rohan PanditDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Ghosts of finals past: When Rahul's what-if met Mitchell's unfinished business
Mitchell upstages Rahul as New Zealand level series
Reddy in for Washington; New Zealand ask India to bat in Rajkot
Live Report: Mitchell, spinners end eight-match losing streak against India
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|16
|21
|bowled
|10
|24
|caught
|87
|98
|not out
|131
|117
|not out
|32
|25
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 5)
|Total
|286(3 wkts; 47.3 ovs)