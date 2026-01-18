Michael Bracewell, NZ Captain: Always a pressure to come and play here. First time a NZ team has won an ODI series here, that's special. You always hope to come here and play good cricket. As a group, we've stuck to what we do well. We're the sum of all the parts of the team and work as a group. We're a small country from the bottom of the world and take on big ones. Mitchell's been amazing in ODIs for a number of years. He's a humble guy, seeing him get his rewards is special. Having three debutants this series and getting to experience the crowds has been cool. Growing the depth of cricket in NZ is awesome.