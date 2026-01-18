Direct hit at the striker's. Will be sent upstairs. Was a fullish ball that was defended from the crease to point. Replay shows he's short and the hooting begins within NZ's huddle. Phillips collected the ball to his right, his dominant hand and threw it in one motion. He roars with every ounce of energy and is swarmed by his mates in celebrations. NZ complete their first ever ODI bilateral series win in India!
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at Indore, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
A great game, a great series in fact. A pleasure to watch and bring it to you. Hope you had fun tuning in as well. A historic series win for NZ, they could win a T20I series on this trip too. There'll be more from this game over the couple of days. Do check that out catch us for the T20Is. Thanks again for joining, take care and goodnight.
Bracewell collects the trophy from BCCI President, Mithun Manhas. He then goes to the Winners corner and a couple of cheers go up before players take time with the trophy.
Michael Bracewell, NZ Captain: Always a pressure to come and play here. First time a NZ team has won an ODI series here, that's special. You always hope to come here and play good cricket. As a group, we've stuck to what we do well. We're the sum of all the parts of the team and work as a group. We're a small country from the bottom of the world and take on big ones. Mitchell's been amazing in ODIs for a number of years. He's a humble guy, seeing him get his rewards is special. Having three debutants this series and getting to experience the crowds has been cool. Growing the depth of cricket in NZ is awesome.
Daryl Mitchell, POTM and POTS: It's really nice to contribute and to win over here. The way we built partnerships, with Young and GP. Always nice to get stuck into moments with your mates. I'm just trying to concentrate on being present, watch the ball and repeat, and make some good decisions. GP is a mate, awesome to see him get a 100. He's been out injured, proud of how he's come back. I love playing for my country, took a while to get here, domestic cricket taught a lot.
Shubman Gill, India captain: After the first game, coming here 1-1, the way we played was disappointing. Lot of areas need improving. Virat bhai's batting, Harshit's batting have been plusses. Fast bowlers have done well. Keeping WC in mind and where it will be, we want to give Nitish opportunities.
Jayden Lennox: Wouldn't say easy. Seeing a star-studded line-up, to put winning performances is special. Special to have our first one-day series here. I've not overcomplicated the game. I've played on small grounds. I pride myself to do well at the death and create pressure in the middle. Aim of left-arm spin bowling in short-form cricket is not to be predictable, not let batters get underneath or step-hit. Atmosphere, I thought it'd make me more nervous than it did. Relatively inexperienced unit, performing in high-pressure environment. Kudos to the set up in NZ operating at the moment.
This is india's first home odi loss after winning the toss since october 2022, Sid Monga informs
9:26pm Hugs all around. Mitchell after tonning up, captains NZ in Bracewell's absence. Far from a full-strength side and yet they've come back from 0-1 to win 2-1. It started with Foulkes and Jamieson taking Rohit and Gill cheaply. Clarke and Lennox came on to get Iyer and Rahul. Then Kohli and Nitish put on a good stand, then Rana gave Kohli support. Two fifties and a Kohli hundred wasn't enough as Foulkes returned to get Rana and Siraj. Kohli tried to carry the game on his shoulder but holed out to long-off.
Wide on a length, open-faced dat to the right of backward point
Is that the game? Effectively. Kohli taken at long-off! Dolly for Mitchell. Was a wobble-ball right in the slot. Kohli went for the lofted off-drive but the bat face opened on impact. Ball went high in the night sky and came down about ten metres inside the rope. Rousing ovation for Kohli
Short ball loses pace off the pitch, guides it to short third
Playing the field, Kohli. Bad ball from Clarke. Went slow and short with short fine leg in. Kohli helped it with a pull right in the gap to the left of the infielder
Heaved over the infield at midwicket. Phillips throws himself out and looks to palm it in. Can't stop it cleanly, then kicks the ball with the shoulder on the rope.
Reverses it fine! Just wide of the keeper. Not sure how he did that. Was a length ball around off stump, the toe of Kuldeep's bat was pointing straight, it lifted up a bit and as the ball came he helped it along
Effective free hit? Or too early for that?
Length at the stumps, flicked to deep midwicket
Pulls the shortish ball at the body to deep square leg
Takes the single. To deep point. Not short, was a touch wide, slapped off the back foot
Bad ball, gets away with it. Pulls the short ball from outside off to deep midwicket
Dances down, gets yorked. Jams it through mid-on. Phillips chases but Kohli doesn't run, ball goes to long-on
Around
Sowmya : "Henry Nicholls might have got a golden duck but has probably won the series for NZ with that catch ! "
Inside edge onto pad. Deflects to point. Length ball on fifth stump, Kuldeep driving away from the body
Hat-trick ball. Around the wicket
Sirat out. Strangled down leg. There was a sound. Siraj discusses a review and doesn't take it. 127ks full ball down leg, Siraj looks to flick it leg side feathers it to the keeper. Foulkes on a hat-trick
Siraj in
Nichollls runs in a mile from long-on and takes a stunning sliding catch. Crowd goes quiet. Rana's walking but the catch will be checked. First;y, the full toss will be checked. It's below waist height. Rana couldn't get on top of it and swung across his hip. Ball ballooned off the top edge, Nicholls was sliding before the catch was taken, took it above the ground. Rana gets a good ovation
Slower bouncer down leg. Let go, bounces before going to the keeper
Second tier six to bring up Rana's fifty! Dugout stands up. Hard length cross seamer around off, Rana cleared the front foot and flat-batted it again. Over long-on. Crowd's loving it
Wide full toss has been caressed to deep cover
Dances down and slaps it over wide long-on! Hard-length ball at the stumps, Rana got the flat bat out and heaved it across his chest. 82-metre six. Strike bowler returning backfires for NZ
Could've been run out, three fielders converge and two bump into each other. Was a yorker on leg that was flicked softly through forward square leg
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|Toss
|India, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|New Zealand won the 3-match series 2-1
|Match number
|ODI no. 4939
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|11
|13
|bowled
|23
|18
|caught
|124
|108
|caught
|3
|10
|caught
|1
|6
|caught
|53
|57
|caught
|12
|16
|caught
|52
|43
|caught
|0
|1
|run out
|5
|3
|not out
|4
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 6)
|Total
|296(10 wkts; 46 ovs)