Bancroft joins Gloucestershire again for 2024 season

Australia batter will link up with the club in April and play all formats for them

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft will return to Gloucestershire this year after signing a deal to represent the club across formats in the 2024 season.

Bancroft was recently overlooked by Australia's selectors for the Test opening spot vacated by David Warner, but has been prolific for Western Australia in the last two Sheffield Shield seasons. He was named men's domestic player of the year at the Australian Cricket Awards earlier this week.

He previously played for Gloucestershire in 2016 and 2017, and also played county cricket for Durham (2021) and Somerset (2023). "I'm absolutely delighted to sign with Gloucestershire and to have the chance to return to the club where I started my county career," Bancroft said.

He will link up with the club in April and be available for the majority of the summer. "I love playing county cricket and the opportunity to play all formats with the club is something I'm really excited about," he said. "With a new coach and a really talented playing group, I'm looking forward to the season ahead."

Gloucestershire are in a transitional period after losing senior players Ryan Higgins (Middlesex) and Benny Howell (Hampshire) last season. They were winless in the County Championship last year, finishing bottom of Division Two, and failed to qualify for the T20 Blast knockout stages and were losing semi-finalists in the Metro Bank Cup.