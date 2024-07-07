Abhishek Sharma's territory is expanding

The opening batter has a reputation for being a basher but in Harare he showed that he has more gears to his game

You know what you'll get with Abhishek. It's hit that puts all hitting to shame or, you know, that dreaded miss. It's a dynamic that's inherent to T20s, one that India are trying to take in their stride, to adapt to the changing demands of a fickle format and strip away the conservatism that stunted previous generations.

The seniors who won the T20 World Cup a week ago had to do a lot of work and cope with a lot of failure before things fell into place. The youngsters who have come in now don't carry such baggage, but also can't afford to be binary.

The test Abhishek was put to at Harare demonstrated why. The pitch was far from an IPL featherbed, he didn't have Travis Head at the other end or Heinrich Klaasen in the wings, and India were trailing 0-1 down after failing to chase 116 in the first game.

While he duly deposited the first legal ball he faced out of the ground, he couldn't just keep swinging, not after Shubman Gill fell early. Not with Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara hitting hard lengths and extracting sideways movement anyway.

Abhishek was beaten trying to nudge the ball and trying to belt it, but he wiggled out of trouble by running hard and turning the strike. He saw an opportunity to pounce when Luke Jongwe was brought into the attack in the eighth over, and that should've gotten him out for 28. Instead, Wellington Masakadza put down a catch.

Abhishek was carried along by the newfound freedom of a survivor. "After that [drop] I thought it was my day," he said at the post-match presentation. "I should take a bit [of] responsibility". He did that by picking his targets. "Rutu[raj Gaikwad] was saying that it was a bit difficult to hit the fast bowlers, so we have to be a bit mindful and I really felt that he's making sense here. So, if you see, I didn't play much shots to [Jongwe]. Just tried to get to the other end. That helped a lot."

Sikandar Raza brought himself on for the ninth over and he is a far cry from the traditional fingerspinner. When he skidded one slightly short, it was more like a pacer bowling a cutter on a length. But Abhishek pulled it away with a swift load-up and fast hands through the ball. Proactivity took over next ball as Abhishek, expecting an adjustment in length, charged down and lifted the ball over extra cover.

Maybe another day, he'd try to launch the next ball too. India were in need of big hits - they had only scored 59 in 9.2 overs - and had the resources to go for them - with nine wickets still in hand - but Abhishek was happy to hold fire. For now.

He didn't have to wait long as Raza replaced himself with Dion Myers, probably in the hopes of what Aaron Finch once called a chop-out over. A quick fill-in to buy time and a bowling option.

Myers started with a bouncer that was pulled to deep square leg, but an overthrow brought Abhishek on strike and carnage got a long-awaited call. Twenty-six runs in five boundaries to five different areas. Three mis-hits, one ball out of the ground, T20 in excelsis. Abhishek on a joyride. He got to his hundred with three back-to-back gigantic sixes , prompting comparisons with Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference.

"Sixer king?" he replied, "If you look at me, you wouldn't think I'm one. Special mention to my dad. A lot of kids' coaches don't allow players to play big shots, but he always told me that if I'm playing a lofted shot, it should go out of the boundary. So since childhood, I've felt that if I can execute a 'confirmed' shot, then I just want to go and express myself even if it's the first or the second ball."

Abhishek raced from 41 off 30 to 100 off 47. Is he an anchor? Basher? If in the middle, where exactly is he? Well, the fact that he fell looking for a fourth successive six might be an indication.

"My mindset today was like the one I had in the IPL and domestic cricket," he said. "It was all about the execution. It was better than yesterday. As a batter, I thought about all the balls I played, it wasn't many, and I was calculating the risk I should take on the first over or if I should just play according to the ball. I think that execution went really well today."

This innings in isolation probably doesn't outline the template in which Abhishek will construct an innings. He won't always have weak links in opposition bowling attacks to pounce on, and even if he makes the same choices from a same situation in a future game, he might not get second chances. Zimbabwe dropped him twice and when they thought they had him, he used DRS to keep going.