Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Harare, July 07, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 136.96 SR
Sikandar Raza
8 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 134.1 SR
RK Singh
2 M • 78 Runs • 0 Avg • 162.5 SR
JM Sharma
1 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 17.23 SR
LM Jongwe
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
Washington Sundar
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ZIM
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Tendai Chatara 
Bowler
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Luke Jongwe 
Allrounder
Innocent Kaia 
Opening Batter
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wessly Madhevere 
Allrounder
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Wellington Masakadza 
Bowler
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Antum Naqvi 
Batting Allrounder
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Milton Shumba 
Top order Batter
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days7 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Zimbabwe vs India News

Zimbabwe look to grab eyeballs as they come up against India's future

Abhishek Sharma is set to open with Gill; India likely to hand a number of debuts in this series

Riyan Parag: 'I wanted to know more about my game, because I've been lost inside those 22 yards too many times'

The Rajasthan Royals batter talks about everything he did to transform his IPL career and get his first India call-up

After T20 World Cup euphoria, India begin quest for a new generation of champions

Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Bishnoi are among the young stars staking claim for a long-term place in the T20I side

Charl Langeveldt takes charge as Zimbabwe bowling coach

Stuart Matsikenyeri, who was recently interim head coach, is now the fielding coach

Sudharsan, Jitesh and Rana added to India's squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe

They replace Jaiswal, Dube and Samson, who will return to India with the rest of the T20 World Cup-winning squad before flying out to Zimbabwe for the last three games

