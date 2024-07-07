Matches (24)
MLC (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
LPL (3)
T20 Blast (10)
TNPL (3)
ENG v WI (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
L
L
W
India
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 136.96 SR
ZIM8 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 134.1 SR
IND2 M • 78 Runs • 0 Avg • 162.5 SR
IND1 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 17.23 SR
ZIM9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
IND2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 24 SR
SQUAD
ZIM
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|7 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Zimbabwe vs India News
Zimbabwe look to grab eyeballs as they come up against India's future
Abhishek Sharma is set to open with Gill; India likely to hand a number of debuts in this series
Riyan Parag: 'I wanted to know more about my game, because I've been lost inside those 22 yards too many times'
The Rajasthan Royals batter talks about everything he did to transform his IPL career and get his first India call-up
After T20 World Cup euphoria, India begin quest for a new generation of champions
Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Bishnoi are among the young stars staking claim for a long-term place in the T20I side
Charl Langeveldt takes charge as Zimbabwe bowling coach
Stuart Matsikenyeri, who was recently interim head coach, is now the fielding coach