India bat and hand Sai Sudharsan T20I debut

In response to that result, India chose to strengthen their batting, leaving out the left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed and bringing in the left-hand top-order bat B Sai Sudharsan , handing him his T20I cap and making him their fourth debutant in two games. This left India with only four frontline bowling options apart from part-time spinners Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag. It also remains to be seen if Sudharsan opens the batting or slots into the middle order.