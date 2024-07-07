Matches (18)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
TNPL (2)
RHF Trophy (3)
T20 Blast (7)
MLC (2)
ZIM v IND (1)
Live
2nd T20I, Harare, July 07, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
(9.3/20 ov) 72/1
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

India chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.57
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 202
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

India bat and hand Sai Sudharsan T20I debut

They left out Khaleel Ahmed, which meant they only had four frontline bowlers apart from part-timers Abhishek and Parag

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
07-Jul-2024 • 53 mins ago
Shubman Gill had a good day in the field as India captain, Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I, Harare, July 6, 2024

India captain Shubman Gill hoped for an improved display from a strengthened batting line-up  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Looking to come back from 1-0 down in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club, India chose to bat after winning their second toss in a row. They had sent Zimbabwe in on Saturday and failed to chase down 116.
In response to that result, India chose to strengthen their batting, leaving out the left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed and bringing in the left-hand top-order bat B Sai Sudharsan, handing him his T20I cap and making him their fourth debutant in two games. This left India with only four frontline bowling options apart from part-time spinners Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag. It also remains to be seen if Sudharsan opens the batting or slots into the middle order.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, named an unchanged XI. Their captain Sikandar Raza said he would have opted to bowl anyway had he won the toss; he suggested the pitch might get better to bat on after having produced a low-scoring series-opener.
Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Luke Jongwe, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara.
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mukesh Kumar.
Sai SudharsanZimbabweIndiaZimbabwe vs IndiaZimbabwe vs India

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 82.16%
INDZIM
100%50%100%IND InningsZIM Innings

Current Over 10 • IND 72/1

Live Forecast: IND 202
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Abhishek Sharma
not out4028
Shubman Gill
caught24
RD Gaikwad
not out2825
Extras(w 2)
Total72(1 wkt; 9.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>