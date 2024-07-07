India bat and hand Sai Sudharsan T20I debut

Toss India chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Looking to come back from 1-0 down in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club, India chose to bat after winning their second toss in a row. They had sent Zimbabwe in on Saturday
and failed to chase down 116.
In response to that result, India chose to strengthen their batting, leaving out the left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed and bringing in the left-hand top-order bat B Sai Sudharsan
, handing him his T20I cap and making him their fourth debutant in two games. This left India with only four frontline bowling options apart from part-time spinners Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag. It also remains to be seen if Sudharsan opens the batting or slots into the middle order.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, named an unchanged XI. Their captain Sikandar Raza said he would have opted to bowl anyway had he won the toss; he suggested the pitch might get better to bat on after having produced a low-scoring series-opener.
Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Luke Jongwe, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara.
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mukesh Kumar.