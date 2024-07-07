Stats - Abhishek Sharma hits India's third-fastest T20I hundred

He is the first player in men's internationals to get to his hundred with three back-to-back sixes (where data is available)

Abhishek Sharma scored 72 runs in 23 balls after being dropped in the eighth over • Associated Press

1 Abhishek Sharma became the first player to complete his century in men's international cricket by hitting three consecutive sixes (where data is available). Only one player before Abhishek has brought up a milestone by hitting three successive sixes - Shubman Gill to complete his 200 in an ODI against New Zealand in 2023

46 Balls Abhishek needed for his century, the joint-third-fastest for India in men's T20Is. Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century in 2017 and Suryakumar Yadav's 45-ball ton in 2023, both against Sri Lanka, are the two fastest tons for India, while KL Rahul also had a 46-ball hundred against West Indies in 2016.

2 Innings Abhishek needed to score his maiden hundred in T20Is. No one from a Full Member country has got that landmark out of the way so quickly. He joins Evin Lewis, who like Abhishek, has a duck and a century as his first two T20I innings, while Richard Levi's maiden ton also came in his second innings.

65 Runs Abhishek scored against the Zimbabwe spinners, the most Runs Abhishek scored against the Zimbabwe spinners, the most for India in a men's T20I, going past Yuvraj Singh's 57 runs against Pakistan in 2012 in Ahmedabad. Abhishek scored those 65 runs off 28 balls at a strike rate of 232.14 with six sixes and four fours.

317.39 Abhishek's strike rate after being dropped in the eighth over. He scored 72 runs off his last 23 balls, with seven sixes and five fours. Abhishek's first 24 balls fetched only 28 runs with three boundaries.

3 Players before Abhishek to score a century in men's T20Is Players before Abhishek to score a century in men's T20Is in Zimbabwe . Aaron Finch's world-record 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018 came in Harare, while Steven Taylor scored an unbeaten 101 against Jersey in Bulawayo in 2022.

234 for 2 India's total in Harare is now the highest by any team India's total in Harare is now the highest by any team against Zimbabwe in men's T20Is, surpassing Australia's 229 for 2 in 2018. It is also the second-highest T20I total by any team in Zimbabwe , behind the 236 for 5 by Zimbabwe against Singapore in 2022.