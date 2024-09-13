Tests abandoned without a ball bowled - how many times has it happened before?

Thick December fog welcomed both sides in Faisalabad for the third Test of the series. Visibility was so poor that after the second day, most players did not even come to the venue in the morning. On day four, the umpires called off the game. However, some commentators felt the decision was made in haste as conditions had improved by the afternoon. The PCB was also criticised for scheduling a Test in Faisalabad, a place where December fog was the norm. The silver lining for Zimbabwe, though, was that the abandoned Test ensured they won their maiden Test series after 15 previous attempts.