9am Greetings one and all on this Monday morning (local time) for the Test debut of another ground in India, the 30th in the country and 124th around the world! It's time for the maiden Test match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Greater Noida, close to Delhi and known for its upcoming high rises, colleges, and the only F1 track in India. This is Afghanistan's home ground so they'll be hoping they get some advantage from the conditions, and for New Zealand this is the first of six Tests they're going to play in South Asia over the next couple of months. I'm Vishal Dikshit and I'll be joined by Srinidhi soon. Here's George Binoy's preview to catch up with what all's at stake, what's the team news, and what not.