Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Only Test at Greater Noida, AFG vs NZ, Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12.50pm: We will have an update soon. Good news is that a few players are seen warming up on the field.
12pm Conditions far from ideal even without any rain, it's now overcast at the ground during the lunch break.
Fahad farooq : "I want to see Afghanistan vs Pakistan test match in india it will be fun" Fahad, which board's leg are you pulling here? :)
11.43am Daya informs early lunch has been taken now.
11.30am Just half hour to go for the scheduled lunch time and it's time for an inspection. Let's see what's the update...The next inspection is at 1pm local time. Lunch will be at 12pm as scheduled.
There was overnight rain there but hardly anything since morning, so it looks like it's the conditions and drainage that's not allowing any play. It's been pretty sunny this morning and the players have also been warming-up - right now Santner, Bracewell and Philips are practising on one of side pitch.
Abhishek: "This is a farce, Cricinfo rightly pointed out yesterday, that the ground is not ready, and the preparation is questionable. It will be an embarrassment for BCCI" BCCI is not hosting this match, though. It's the ACB, but yes the groundsmen and curators are all local.
Matt Clere: "Have the playing elevens been announced? Hope it gets dry SOON!!!!!!" Nope, no toss so no XIs yet
Meenakshi : "Why are they playing in India, Srinidhi?" Since Afghanistan can't play at home right now because of political tensions, Greater Noida is their adopted home ground for now.
Jordan: "I realised yesterday that NZ have 9 tests from now until the end of the year. As a kiwi, it feels good to see us playing so many tests, long live Test Cricket!" And six of those in Asia over the next two months
We should have an update very soon. Hang in there, people. Over to Vishal again.
11am: Half an hour before the next inspection, Daya informs me super-soppers are in action to dry out the field.
Ebadullah Shinw: "This will be a huge opportunity to Afghanistan playing New Zealand in a Test match for the first time and hopefully Afghan Boys will do better in this format as well. From the other hand, it's a good chance for the Kiwis to play a spin bowling attack who has troubled a lot of good teams including their team in T20Is."
My colleague Sreshth reminds us that today is the anniversary of Afghanistan's first Test win vs Bangladesh, in Chattogram, in 2019. In the last hour of play on a final day that was almost entirely rained out, Afghanistan took four wickets to post a 224-run victory. Captain Rashid Khan became the first player to take ten wickets and score a fifty in his first Test in charge. On the opening day, Rahmat Shah became his team's first century-maker in Tests.
Daya, from the venue, pings: "Some New Zealand players including captain Southee and vice-captain Latham were seen warming up with a rugby ball but they went back in after inspecting the outfield."
Apologies for the confusion. The next inspection is at 11.30am.
10.25am: The reporters at the ground have been told the next inspection will be at 11am (but the broadcaster says 11.30am).
Hello, everyone. We are still more than one hour away from the next inspection. In the meantime, here is something to keep you all engaged. In an interview with Nagraj Gollapudi, Tushar Deshpande, the fast bowler, talks about how he dealt with discouragement, the loss of a parent, and how his game has grown since he joined Chennai Super Kings.
10.10am The sun is out, I repeat, the sun is out but the conditions aren't great so the next inspection is at 11.30am local time. On that note, say hello to Srinidhi!
10.05am Daya Sagar informs some of the Afghanistan support staff members are out there with the fourth umpire while the groundsmen have been working non-stop in the outfield on the square sides. There are still a lot of patches in the outfield with sawdust dumped on them. The wait continues...
ICYMI - The toss is delayed because of wet outfield and there's an inspection at 10am, so the first ball is also set to be delayed.
It's sunny but it's also pretty humid out there. Farveez Maharoof informs during the pitch report that there are quite a few damp patches in the outfield which are being worked on by the groundsmen and Simon Doull adds there could be a delay by an hour or two.
9.50am It's nice and sunny so let's hope the rain stays away and we get some action soon. Until then, you can read more about how fast bowler Ben Sears has been training his mind and body to be ready for the subcontinent challenge.
9.35am We have no toss or game right now but lots of content for you. Afghanistan, for example, have been playing their "home" Tests in Dehradun, Lucknow and Abu Dhabi in recent years, and now they arrive at Greater Noida. How much does it hamper the growth of a budding Test team like Afghanistan, who have grown by leaps and bounds in white-ball cricket over the years? Here's what their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are kicked about playing six Tests over the next two months - they sometimes don't play as many in an entire season! And Kane Williamson is trying wrap his head around it.
9.15am The good news didn't last long because the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield, the next inspection will be at 10am India Time.
Our Hindi correspondent Daya Sagar has made it to the ground: There was a little rain at night but it's sunny today. Both teams are out there for some warm-ups but the outfield is still wet. The curator and groundsmen are working on the bowling run ups with the roller. There are some wet patches in the outfield they are putting sawdust on. The good thing is there are lots of spectators (in thousands) outside the stadium, waiting to enter.
9am Greetings one and all on this Monday morning (local time) for the Test debut of another ground in India, the 30th in the country and 124th around the world! It's time for the maiden Test match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Greater Noida, close to Delhi and known for its upcoming high rises, colleges, and the only F1 track in India. This is Afghanistan's home ground so they'll be hoping they get some advantage from the conditions, and for New Zealand this is the first of six Tests they're going to play in South Asia over the next couple of months. I'm Vishal Dikshit and I'll be joined by Srinidhi soon. Here's George Binoy's preview to catch up with what all's at stake, what's the team news, and what not.
Weather watch: It's been raining in the lead up to this Test, consistently and annoyingly. The ground was all covered yesterday and the groundsmen and the curator have quite a challenge to get the conditions fit and fine because there's rain forecast for pretty much all five days, with the odd thunderstorms. But the good news is it's sunny this morning and who knows we'll have some action straightaway!
|Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2549
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12,13 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee