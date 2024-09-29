Afghanistan to play three ODIs against Bangladesh in November

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE in November. While the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not announce which cities would host the games exactly, it was confirmed that these ODIs are in lieu of the all-format tour that was supposed to happen earlier this year between the two sides as per the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The BCB had declined to tour the UAE or India in late June this year, to play Afghanistan, due to the summer temperatures. That forced the postponement of the tour, which has now been redesigned to include just the three ODIs, on November 6, 9 and 11.

"Following extensive discussions, both boards have agreed to proceed with just the ODI leg, which will be crucial in both teams' preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year," the ACB's press release said.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed had said last week that he met with ACB officials on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Malaysia. The BCB was keen on pursuing the idea of three ODIs, as Bangladesh have played only three ODIs so far in 2024 . They have three more against West Indies at the end of the year, but the BCB felt that alone would not be adequate preparation for the Champions Trophy.

"I spoke to the officials of Afghanistan Cricket Board in Kuala Lumpur recently," Ahmed said. "We [were] trying to schedule three one-day matches against Afghanistan on our way to the West Indies."