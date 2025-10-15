Cook calls on England to back Pope for Ashes

England's first-choice top seven has been unchanged for over a year, but Bethell's emergence in New Zealand last November when Jamie Smith was on paternity leave put significant pressure on Pope's position at No. 3. Pope responded with hundreds against Zimbabwe and India at the start of the 2025 summer, but only made one half-century in his next eight innings.

Bethell made 6 and 5 in his only Test appearance of the summer , deputising for the injured Ben Stokes at The Oval, but scored half-centuries in each of his first three Tests last year. He will have the chance to push his case in six white-ball fixtures against New Zealand from Saturday, but Cook believes that sticking with Pope for the Ashes should be an "easy" decision.

"I would bat Ollie Pope at No. 3," Cook said on Tuesday, at the launch of TNT Sports' Ashes coverage. "I think it's quite an easy decision on this, actually. You've got someone who's been part of this build-up for three or four years, he's captained the side, he's played some extraordinary innings for England and he's a hundred-maker.

"If you get rid of him now, I think that changes the whole dynamic of what they've built up over the last year, how settled they'll feel for that top seven… If it doesn't work out, do you then move back to somebody you just got rid of, confidence-wise? I think it's easy to go the other way, and I think that would be the sensible thing."

Cook, who was player of the series when England last won the Ashes in Australia 15 years ago, described Bethell as an "incredibly talented player" but said that it would be a "big, big gamble" to pick him primarily on his performances against the white ball: "They've invested so much in people like Pope and Crawley that it'd be such a strange thing to change it now."

Brendon McCullum's decision to replace Pope as vice-captain with Harry Brook has furthered the sense that England might move away from him. Rob Key, England's managing director, denied last month that it formed part of an "elaborate scheme" to drop Pope, but said that a final decision would only be taken in the days leading up to the first Test in Perth on November 21.

Jacob Bethell is waiting in the wings • Getty Images

Cook believes that the change in vice-captaincy will liberate Pope, rather than damaging his confidence or his standing in the England dressing-room. "I think that will just take the pressure off Ollie Pope," he said. "I'm sure it will have hurt him, because any time you get taken off a leadership [position], it wouldn't be ideal. But I don't think it undermines him."

He also believes that Australia will be wary of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's opening partnership, and their ability to score at an unusually quick tempo. "Australia will be so respectful of Crawley and Duckett, and what they can do to impact the game," Cook said.

"Crawley is a different opening batter to what history says you need: a guy who is very inconsistent and averages 30 but, on his day, plays an innings which I don't think anyone else in the world can play at the top of the order… Against bowling which suits him - he prefers the ball coming on at a good pace on good, true wickets - he is a real danger for Australia.

"It has to line up well…. He's not like this consistent machine who scores runs, but they're definitely fearful of that, without a shadow of a doubt. Because an hour of Duckett and Crawley playing well, or an hour and a half on that first morning, England will build huge momentum and it starts the series well."