Cummins misses early training deadline after time off for lumbar stress reaction.

CA spokesman: "It's not ideal, but we know Patty's such a trooper. It might be that he's a bit underdone compared to how we like it, but that's better than being overcooked. Probably medium-rare, should be fine with a little sriracha. Still pretty hopeful we'll get him on the barbie in good time."

Cummins reportedly tells his wife he's feeling "a bit stiff" after regulation game of rough-and-tumble with the kids.

CA spokesman: "That's to be expected. We know the timeline is tight. There are known knowns and known unknowns. The problem comes with unknown unknowns. The next step is to get some more variables into his training - some dog-walking, beach frisbee, maybe a little egg-and-spoon. We'll give him all the time he needs."

Cummins suffers setback when he trips over power cable while mowing the lawn four weeks before the first Test.

CA spokesman: "This is certainly not the outcome we hoped from getting Patty back out on grass. In all likelihood, he's unlikely to be in the likely XI, but we'll have to wait and see. We're confident he'll still play a big part in the series. Just having him around the group is going to be a big plus for the boys."

Cummins is vapourised on the spot by unexpected meteor strike in the lead up to Perth.

CA spokesman: "Look, it's in the hands of the medicos. Getting his workloads up is going to be the difficult thing, now that he's been reduced to a greasy smear on the pavement. But Patty Cummins is a champion. Even if he's only able to operate in the spirit realm, he's going to be a real handful for Poms."

****

****

Either way, India still haven't got their hands on the cup, which is presumably minding its own business in a cupboard somewhere at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Naqvi's last communication on the subject came via X a few days after the final: "If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me." Straight from the schoolyard playbook, but you can't knock it for effectiveness. At this point, there isn't much the BCCI can do beyond putting pictures of the Asia Cup on milk cartons and sitting out the next couple of years until Naqvi is no longer president.

****