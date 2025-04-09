Kerr and Henry take away top honours in New Zealand Cricket Awards

Amelia Kerr and Matt Henry won top honours at the New Zealand Cricket Awards on Wednesday. Kerr won the Debbie Hockley Medal for being the women's cricketer of the year while Henry took away its men's counterpart, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

Kerr, 24, won the top honour for an unprecedented third consecutive year in a row. She starred in New Zealand's maiden Women's T20 World Cup win last year. She finished with 15 wickets, the most in the competition, and 135 runs, the third-most for New Zealand. She was named Player of the Match in the final and took home the Player-of-the-Tournament award as well and later was named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, winning the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

At the NZC awards, Kerr also swept away the Women's ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards. She averaged 33 with the bat and returned 14 wickets in ODIs. She captained Wellington Blaze to the title, and her 441 runs along with 15 wickets earned her the Women's Super Smash Player of the Year.

"Melie's consistency, skill, and passion for the game are an inspiration to us all, and I couldn't be prouder to see her name etched alongside mine once again," Debbie Hockley said while announcing the winner.

Apart from the men's cricketer of the year honours, Henry was also named New Zealand Men's Test Player of the Year. He picked up 25 wickets at an average of 20.08 in five matches, including eight wickets in the Bengaluru Test against India last year. Henry was also named the ODI Player of the Year, thanks to his 24 wickets at an average of 15.50. He was instrumental in New Zealand finishing runners-up at the Champions Trophy.

Matt Henry completed 100 Test wickets on the tour of India • BCCI

Jacob Duffy was named the Men's T20I Player of the Year after his 21 wickets at 9.71 made him No. 1 in the ICC men's T20I bowler rankings. Kane Williamson won the Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting, while Henry won the Winsor Cup for men's first-class bowling.

The Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding service to cricket was awarded to historian Francis Payne. It was in recognition of his contributions to the documentation and preservation of New Zealand cricket history, most notably through his long-standing, 42-year role as co-editor of the New Zealand Cricket Almanack, a publication regarded as the definitive resource for followers of the Kiwi game.

2025 New Zealand Cricket Awards winners

Debbie Hockley Medal - Amelia Kerr

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal - Matt Henry

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket - Francis Payne

Test Player of the Year - Matt Henry

Men's ODI Player of the Year - Matt Henry

Women's ODI Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr

Men's T20I Player of the Year - Jacob Duffy

Women's T20I Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr

