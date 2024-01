The best first-class score on Zimbabwe soil, though, belongs to Mark Richardson , who had scored 306 for the visiting New Zealanders against Zimbabwe A in the 2000-01 season in Kwekwe. Naqvi might have been able to top that, but Rhinos declared at 538 for 3 with him on 300 to press for a win. Armed with a lead of 410, Rhinos had Tuskers at 143 for 2 - still 267 behind - by close of play on the third day.