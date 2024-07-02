Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, set for England Under-19 Test debut

Archie Vaughan , the 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael, is set to make his Under-19 Test debut against Sri Lanka next week, having been named in a 14-man squad that includes a number of other familiar family connections, including Rocky Flintoff , Farhan Ahmed and Jaydn Denly.

Vaughan, a top-order batter and offspinner, signed his first professional contract with Somerset earlier this season, having been part of the county's academy set-up at Taunton since 2020.

Though he has yet to make his Somerset first-team debut, he made his mark at age-group level last week, with an innings of 85 from 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England U19 ODI squad, for whom Flintoff top-scored with 106.

Vaughan and Flintoff Sr played alongside each other in 48 Tests between 1999 and 2008 , and now their sons could begin their own partnership at age-group level in two Tests, at Wormsley on July 8-11, and Cheltenham on July 16-19.

The team will be captained by Hamza Shaikh , who featured in two Youth Tests against Australia last year and is set to play against the touring West Indians in a Test warm-up at Beckenham this week. Shaikh has taken charge of Warwickshire's second XI on several occasions already this summer, during which time he has captained the likes of Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Jake Lintott.

"They've helped me and given me more confidence in my leadership on and off the field, advising on bowling options and field placements," Shaikh told Warwickshire's website. "I like to think I'm a fairly calm guy and captaincy doesn't faze me. I'm looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming away with a series win."

The team will also feature several players who have already been in ODI action against Sri Lanka, including Kesh Fonseka, Noah Thain, and Freddie McCann, who made a matchwinning 174 from 139 balls at Hove on Monday.