Arundhati Reddy wants to be 'the best allrounder in the world'

Arundhati Reddy wasn't expecting to be left out of India's white-ball squads for the home series against West Indies and Ireland, especially after taking a career-best four-wicket haul in her most recent ODI. But the fast bowler isn't brooding over the snub; instead, she says she's making sure she's only focusing on what she can control: fine-tuning her skills to become the best cricketer she can be. Along the way, she says she has learned to let go of the fear of failure, and express herself whenever she's on the field.

Reddy and Shafali Verma were the high-profile absentees from India's limited-overs squads for the West Indies and Ireland series. Reddy, who made her ODI debut against South Africa in June last year, has played five matches, the last of which was against Australia in Perth, where she picked up 4 for 26

"I am not really sure what exactly happened [after the Australia tour]," Reddy said on the sidelines of the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy final in Chennai, where her side, Team A, lost to Team C. "But then again these things are not in my hands. At the end of the day, my cricket is in my hands, and if I just keep doing my job, as and when the opportunity comes, I will do well for India.

"For me, all that matters is which team I am playing for and if I am doing well for them. And every time I take the field I want to win games for whichever team I play. And that has always been the way I play my cricket."

While Shafali, who was Reddy's captain in the Challenger Trophy, finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80, Reddy took seven wickets in five games at 24.14.

"This [Challenger Trophy] was a good challenge personally for me," she said. "Didn't start off that well but again I think I like pressure. Every time I am put under pressure I seem to do well. So again probably a win would have been great. But it was a great final for us."

Arundhati Reddy picked up career-best figures of 4 for 26 in her most recent ODI, against Australia in Perth • Getty Images

That Reddy was also overlooked for the West Indies series T20Is in December also raised eyebrows. She made her T20I debut in 2018 and was dropped in 2021 before she returned to the side in 2024 on the back of an impressive WPL performance. Last year, she featured in seven T20Is and scalped ten wickets and returned an economy rate of 6.50. This included the T20 World Cup in UAE, where she finished as India's joint-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in four matches.

How does Reddy deal with uncertainty? She revealed that a discussion with her coach Arjun Dev at the NICE Academy in Bengaluru helped her stay focused on what's ahead and not dwell on what could have been.

"The only thing that he told me was that whether the [India] tag comes or not, or whichever team that you play for, all we wanted to focus on was being the best allrounder in the world, wherever you play," Reddy said. "Be it a club game or an India game, the focus is to become the best allrounder. Again, it's very hard to say whether you'll play [for India] or won't. It's still difficult for you as a player because there is a lot of uncertainty that comes with it.

"But what motivates me is just waking up every day and trying to be the best cricketer I can be. And that's what I want to chase. That's what keeps me going. And also, just having the clarity that whichever team you play for, you have to win games for that team. Doesn't matter where it is.

"But I think now I've become responsible enough to understand. And whichever team I play for, I'm also one of the senior players. Again, it helps me a lot. Seeing things that way. Helping the other girls. I think that also gets the best out of me. That's what I just focus on. And genuinely, I just want to focus on helping people around me. Because that gets the best out of me. So, just the focus has been on that. Rather than thinking too much about where I should be, where I could be."

That Reddy was willing to take risks for better opportunities was evident when she quit Railways (after playing there from 2017-18 to 2022-23) to move to Kerala in the 2023-24 season. She has also worked on becoming stronger and calmer over the last few years, and she feels she now approaches every tournament with clarity.

'You'll be put under pressure. You'll have batters that will challenge you. But there's no fear' • BCCI

"I've been playing domestic from the time I was 12 years old," she said. "But it's just the past one or two years, I have felt the best that I have ever played. Again a lot of things have changed in the past two years.

"I had to take some tough decisions leading up to the season last year. I think that helped me. I just have clarity and I go into the tournament with a lot of freedom. Because I had a lot to gain, nothing to lose. That helped me a lot.

"Also from the last year, I have focused more on just expressing myself. Obviously, there was a lot of fear of failure when I was young. But now it's like I don't care if I fail."

Reddy will next be in action for Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 in February. With a home ODI World Cup scheduled later this year, she has been working on becoming a more potent wicket-taker as she sets sights on another comeback.

"One thing I really worked on last season was attacking the stumps all the time," she said. "Because, obviously, only if you attack the stumps, you're going to get wickets. So, that was the main plan. The length differs depending on the batter. But be it death [overs], initial stages or the middle overs, stumps is the way to go for me. That's my strength. And I try to do that as much as I can. So, that's what has been, like, because I used to not do that earlier.

"It was more like fourth-stump, fifth-stump bowling and just looking good economically. But my main focus from the past two years was attacking the stumps and trying to pick a lot of wickets and not be scared of getting hit. That is one key thing which I've been taught, that you'll be put under pressure. You'll have batters that will challenge you. But there's no fear.