India drop Reddy; Kashyap, Bist, Rawal get maiden call-ups for West Indies series

Opener Shafali Verma continues to miss out from both squads after being dropped for the ODIs against Australia. D Hemalatha goes out from the T20I squad that played the T20 World Cup in October while Radha Yadav , who was the highest wicket-taker in the one-dayers against New Zealand at home, has misses out for the ODIs.

Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia remain unavailable due to injuries.

Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu have been included in both squads.

Reddy has been left out of the squad despite finishing as India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup, with seven wickets in four games. Having been picked for the Australia ODIs, she played only the third ODI where she finished with figures of 4 for 26, running through the hosts' top order. ESPNcricinfo understands that Reddy has been asked to play in the ongoing domestic Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, where she represents Hyderabad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kashyap was the leading run-scorer for Uttarakhand and the third-highest overall in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy this year, with 247 runs in seven innings, including a 117 not out against Pondicherry. Her domestic team-mate Bist, made an impression during India A's one-day series against Australia A in August in Mackay, scoring three consecutive half-centuries, including a match-winning 53 in the third one-dayer. Picked in Team E for the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, she smashed a 51-ball 71 in the final against Team A to help her side to the title in November this year.

Rawal, meanwhile, first came into the spotlight in 2021 when she hit an unbeaten 155-ball 161 to take Delhi into the knockouts of the domestic one-day competition. Earlier this year, she was part of Delhi's run to the semi-final of the Under-23 One-Day Trophy, where she finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 411 runs in seven innings.

Left-arm spinner Kanwar (26) has played four T20Is for India. She was also part of the India A series against Australia.

The West Indies series will begin with three T20Is in Navi Mumbai from December 15. The teams will then play three ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.

India's T20I squad vs West Indies

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

India's ODI squad