In dewy conditions, Tushar Deshpande 's three strikes in the powerplay dented Sunrisers Hyderabad so hard, that the big-hitting side could never recover against Chennai Super Kings during their chase of 213 on Sunday. Deshpande finished with 4 for 27, his career-best IPL figures, and told broadcasters after CSK's 78-run win that he wanted to "dictate the terms" out there.

"We had a specific plan that even if they hit us from a good ball we will try and focus on bowling that good ball again," Deshpande said. "We won't change according to them. As bowlers in this format, I need to dictate the terms to the batters. I tried to do that and it paid dividends today."

Deshpande's strikes with the new ball were important because CSK came into the game with only nine powerplay wickets in IPL 2024, the lowest among all teams. He dismissed Travis Head and Anmolpreet Singh with full deliveries in the second over and then tested Abhishek Sharma with a short-ball dismissal in the fourth over. From that position of 40 for 3, SRH could only muster 134 in 18.5 overs.

"The only plan was to keep bowling and having patience against a batting line-up like SRH who are very aggressive in the powerplay. So that paid dividends for us," he said. "I think bowling that length in the powerplay is very crucial. Even if the batsman is hitting, I always back myself to bowl that ball again. So I challenge the batsman to hit me again on that length. That's my mindset always and it worked out today."

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad , and the Player of the Match for his 98 in the first innings, said the powerplay wickets from Deshpande ended some concerns the side had over their penetration in the first six overs.

However, Gaikwad said the "match-turning spell" belonged not to Deshpande, but Ravindra Jadeja , who took 1 for 22 in four overs and conceded only one six while dealing with the wet ball.

"That was one area where [in the last] two-three games we lost momentum, not getting enough wickets in the powerplay," Gaikwad said. "Wickets in the powerplay with the impact player rule definitely puts pressure on the opposition. It is the only way you can put the opposition on the back foot. Yes [Deshpande] he bowled really well and he's doing hard work throughout the season. Even last year and previous to that, he's been doing well and his hard work is paying off.

"Special mention to Jaddu [Jadeja] as well. In these wet conditions, four overs for 20-25 [22] odd runs, for me that was the match-turning spell."

Gaikwad also addressed concerns over his fitness after needing the physio during his innings of 98 and later while fielding. He said that batting long in the last few innings, together with fielding in humid conditions, did take a toll.

"It is just that... too hot and humid conditions," Gaikwad said. "Even in the last game I was there throughout [batting] for 20 overs and fielding for 20 overs. Even today I was there for almost 19 overs, so little bit tough to breathe but I was just making sure I take my time and not really rush myself."