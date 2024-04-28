Live report - CSK vs SRH: CSK conservative after being put in

Live
Live report - CSK vs SRH: CSK conservative after being put inBy Sidharth Monga
Crowd as performers
The Chennai crowd this year has been a performer in its own right. Here is an observation from Alagappan Muthu at Chepauk.
We know the Chepauk crowd has a long and storied history of roaring for wickets of their own batters. Usually the guy coming in has funny pads and the number 7 on his back. When Mitchell was caught - even as there were deliberations about the no-ball - a buzz went around the stadium. It shows the extent to which that these fans have fallen for Shivam Dube that he is getting the Dhoni treatment. He walked in to the soundtrack from the Vijay movie Vettaikkaran which translates to the hunter. And ever since he's been on strike the people are chanting his name. Du-be! Du-be! Du-be!
Mitchell falls after fifty
Daryl Mitchell has gone for 52 off 32, hitting a Jaydev Unadkat full toss straight to deep midwicket. Gaikwad is going at a run a ball since his fifty: 10 off 10. CSk 126 for 2 in 13.3.
Fifty for Mitchell too
Daryl Mitchell has upped the scoring rate, and got to a maiden IPL fifty off 29 balls. However, Gaikwad has taken five after his fifty: adding eight off eight immediately after. CSK 123 for 1 in 13 overs. Can they get another 100 in the last seven?
Fifty for Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad's prolific season continues as he gets to a fifty in 27 balls. Like in the last game, he has scored at a higher rate than his team-mates. He brings up the fifty with a second six off Cummins' first over. CSK now 82 for 1 in nine overs. The other 27 balls have brought 31 runs including extras.
Finally a six
49 Number of legal balls it has taken CSK to hit their first six. Daryl Mitchell welcomes Pat Cummins to the bowling crease by off-driving a slower ball over mid-off. They are 73 for 1 in 8.1 overs.
No sixes yet
0 Number of sixes hit by CSK in the first seven overs. Even in the last match they didn't hit a six in the first 10. CSK 59 for 1 in seven. They have hit 12 sixes in nine powerplays, SRH have 36 in eight.
Conservative Super Kings
5.8 CSK's run-rate in the first two overs this IPL. They are the only team that has gone at under a run a ball in the first two overs. They end with 50 runs in the powerplay.
Rahane's dismal IPL continues
Ajinkya Rahane is gone early again, trying to take Bhuvneshwar KKumar on. His 9 off 12 tonight takes his season tally to 170 runs at a strike-rate of just 123.18, which is not good enough for this high-scoring year.
CSK 30 for 1 after four overs.
CSK watchful at the start
8.5
CSK's run-rate in the powerplay this IPL. Only LSG and GT have been slower. Here, too, they have made a cautious start, making only one boundary attempt in the first two overs, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nitish Reddy. They are 13 for 0 in two overs.
The MSD watch
From Alagappan Muthu at Chepauk
Sooooo, the big screen put up a still of MS Dhoni walking and thats enough to set the crowd going. Right next to the picture is a measure of the noise. The decibels going up towards the high 110s. Good practice for next season? When he may or may not be here?
CSK lose another toss, inserted
1 Number of tosses CSK have won out of nine this IPL
Pat Cummins has called right, meaning CSK have lost eight tosses out of nine. As expected, SRH have opted to field with dew expected to play a big role in Chennai. This is a drier pitch than the usual Chennai pitch this year, according to Samuel Badree.
SRH have left out Mayank Markande for an extra batter.
Chennai Super Kings RD Gaikwad*, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, MM Ali, S Dube, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni†, DL Chahar, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, M Pathirana
Impact subs Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, AK Markram, H Klaasen†, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, PJ Cummins*, JD Unadkat, B Kumar, T Natarajan
Impact subs Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh
Jadeja-vu all over again
Ravindra Jadeja is doing Ravindra Jadeja things again. Too good to be left out but also leaving you wonder if CSK are getting the best out of him. Here's Alagappan Muthu on Jadeja.
It is a bit ironic that at the exact time he has won a place in CSK folklore - even gaining a title that the fans only bestow upon their favourites - Jadeja is facing a crisis on not one but two fronts. First, the pitches in Chennai aren't offering their usual help to the spinners. He has come away wicketless in three of the four innings he's bowled at Chepauk. And second, his touch is a little off. Last season, Jadeja faced only 21 dots in the first 10 balls of his innings. This season, even though its only halfway through, that count is already up at 16.
Return of the Orange
Match number 46. It's CSK hosting the most exciting team of this year, SRH. CSK are coming off a loss at home against LSG. They also lost the first match against SRH. So a lot of corrections to make for them.
Again dew will be a big factor as it was the last time around when Marcus Stoinis single-handedly won LSG the chase. How will the side losing the toss manage a par score? How will CSK manage to control the big guns of SRH? Stick around for that and more.
