Did your top picks make it to ESPNcricinfo's Asia Cup team of the tournament?

Looking back, Wellalage might well have been the biggest story to emerge from the tournament. A 20-year-old (okay, almost 21) whose bowling is threatening on turning decks, whose batting is fearless, and whose fielding is excellent, shapes as an asset heading into the World Cup, even after the return of Wanindu Hasaranga to the Sri Lanka side. He linked up with Maheesh Theekshana to give Sri Lanka's innings the finishing kick against Afghanistan , picked up wickets each time he bowled bar in the final when he just got two overs, and put in one of the best all-round performances of the tournament when he ran through India's top order to return 5 for 40 and followed it up with a solid 46-ball 42 not out.