Did your top picks make it to ESPNcricinfo's Asia Cup team of the tournament?

Stats - Siraj, the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over

Not a huge tournament by Rohit's standards, but he strung together three consecutive half-centuries: 74* vs Nepal, 56 vs Pakistan, and 53 vs Sri Lanka. Marking a departure from India's strategy in the last World Cup, Rohit also showed more intent in the early overs, and helped get India away quickly. Having led India to the title, he's the obvious choice for captain.