Silverwood: 'A kick up the rear end not the worst thing going into a World Cup'

Maybe Sri Lanka needed to be shocked back to reality and that it would do them well in the long run. This is what coach Chris Silverwood feels, after Sri Lanka suffered a monumental 10-wicket drubbing in the Asia Cup final . Sri Lanka were blasted out for 50 in the title match before India raced to the target inside seven overs.

"Sometimes a bit of a kick up the rear end is not the worst thing going into a World Cup," he said. "Maybe this is just a wake-up call, that for us to compete against teams like India, Australia, and New Zealand - those types of guys - we have to be on top of our game. Maybe there's something we can use out of this that can motivate us heading into that World Cup.