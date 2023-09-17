Stats - Siraj, the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over
Records tumble as Siraj makes merry in Colombo, in the third-shortest completed match in men's ODIs
Mohammed Siraj ran the Sri Lankan team ragged in the Asia Cup final. He produced a devastating spell of swing and seam bowling returning figures of 6 for 21 in seven overs as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 50. India, in return, completed the chase in just 6.1 overs to become Asia Cup champions for the eighth time. Here are some key numbers from the game.
50 - Sri Lanka's total in Colombo is the lowest by any team against India in men's ODIs. The previous lowest was Bangladesh's 58 all out in 2014 in Mirpur.
1 - Number of totals by Sri Lanka lower than 50 in men's ODI. Their lowest is 43 all out against South Africa in the 2012 Paarl ODI. It is also the second lowest total in men's ODIs in Sri Lanka, behind Zimbabwe's 38 all out in 2001.
1 - Sri Lanka's 50 all out is also the lowest score by any team in a men's ODI final. The previous lowest was India's 54 against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.
6 for 21 - Siraj's bowling figures against Sri Lanka are now the second-best for any bowler in the men's ODI Asia Cup. Ajantha Mendis' 6 for 16 against India during the 2008 final remain the best figures.
3 - Number of bowlers with better figures in a men's ODI final than Siraj. Only Aaqib Javed - 7 for 37 against India in 1991 - has managed to take more than six wickets in a men's ODI final. Siraj's 6 for 21 are also the fourth-best figures by an Indian bowler in men's ODIs.
16 - Number of balls needed for Siraj to complete his five-wicket haul, the joint-fastest in men's ODIs where ball-by-ball data is available. Chaminda Vaas took 16 balls for his first five wickets in a 2003 World Cup game against Bangladesh, while USA's Ali Khan also took a five-for in 16 balls against Jersey earlier this year.
4 - Number of wickets for Siraj in the third over of Sri Lanka's innings. He is now the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in men's internationals (where ball-by-ball data is available). Only three other bowlers have picked up four wickets in an over in men's ODIs since 2002 - Vaas against Bangladesh in 2003, Mohammad Sami against New Zealand in 2003 and Adil Rashid against West Indies in 2019.
15.2 - Number of overs batted by Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. This is the second-shortest all-out innings for a Full Member nation in men's ODIs. The shortest is by Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 54 in 13.5 overs against Afghanistan in 2017. Overall, this ranks fifth in the shortest innings ever in men's ODIs.
12 - Sri Lanka's score at the fall of the sixth wicket. Only once has a team lost their sixth wicket at a lower score in men's ODIs - 10 by Canada against Netherlands in 2013. Canada also lost their sixth wicket at the score of 12 against Sri Lanka in 2003.
129 - Total number of balls the Asia Cup final lasted - the third-shortest completed match in men's ODIs. The 2020 Kirtipur ODI between Nepal and USA lasted only 104 balls, while the ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2001 in Colombo lasted 120 balls.
263 - Number of balls remaining when India reached the 51-run target, making it their biggest win in men's ODI in terms of balls to spare and the biggest win by any team against Sri Lanka. It is also the sixth-biggest win for any team in terms of balls to spare in men's ODIs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo