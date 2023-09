Stats - Siraj, the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over

Sri Lanka's total in Colombo is the lowest by any team against India in men's ODIs. The previous lowest was Bangladesh's 58 all out in 2014 in Mirpur.

Number of totals by Sri Lanka lower than 50 in men's ODI. Their lowest is 43 all out against South Africa in the 2012 Paarl ODI . It is also the second lowest total in men's ODIs in Sri Lanka, behind Zimbabwe's 38 all out in 2001.

Sri Lanka's 50 all out is also the lowest score by any team in a men's ODI final . The previous lowest was India's 54 against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Siraj's bowling figures against Sri Lanka are now the second-best for any bowler in the men's ODI Asia Cup. Ajantha Mendis' 6 for 16 against India during the 2008 final remain the best figures.

Number of bowlers with better figures in a men's ODI final than Siraj. Only Aaqib Javed - 7 for 37 against India in 1991 - has managed to take more than six wickets in a men's ODI final. Siraj's 6 for 21 are also the fourth-best figures by an Indian bowler in men's ODIs.

Number of balls needed for Siraj to complete his five-wicket haul, the joint-fastest in men's ODIs where ball-by-ball data is available. Chaminda Vaas took 16 balls for his first five wickets in a 2003 World Cup game against Bangladesh , while USA's Ali Khan also took a five-for in 16 balls against Jersey earlier this year.

4 - Number of wickets for Siraj in the third over of Sri Lanka's innings. He is now the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in men's internationals (where ball-by-ball data is available). Only three other bowlers have picked up four wickets in an over in men's ODIs since 2002 - Vaas against Bangladesh in 2003, Mohammad Sami against New Zealand in 2003 and Adil Rashid against West Indies in 2019.