Stats - Siraj, the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over

4 - Number of wickets for Siraj in the third over of Sri Lanka's innings. He is now the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in men's internationals (where ball-by-ball data is available). Only three other bowlers have picked up four wickets in an over in men's ODIs since 2002 - Vaas against Bangladesh in 2003, Mohammad Sami against New Zealand in 2003 and Adil Rashid against West Indies in 2019.