Asif Khan set for T20I debut after being named in squad for New Zealand series

There was no place for Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, or Karthik Meiyappan, all of whom were part of the UAE squad when they last played a T20I series in February against Afghanistan. Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, and Asif Khan are likely to form the crux of the top order, while Sanchit Sharma and Mohammad Jawadullah will head the fast bowling department.