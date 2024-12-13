Hazlewood declared fit to replace Boland at the Gabba

Hazlewood missed Australia's win in Adelaide due to a side strain he suffered in the opening Test in Perth with Boland taking five vital wickets across two innings in the second Test.

Hazlewood underwent a couple of fitness tests during the week. With only short run-ups available in the Gabba nets and no spare centre wickets, Hazlewood went out to Allan Border Field on Thursday to bowl off his full run alongside Mitchell Starc, under the eye of bowling coach Daniel Vettori.

"He's had no hiccups," Cummins said. "He had a really good bowl yesterday and a bowl in Adelaide a couple of days previous. The medical team are super confident."

It means that Boland, who averages 13.54 in home Tests, will again be carrying the drinks but Cummins expected him to have another opportunity across the final two matches of the series. There will likely be a debate about a horses-for-courses selection ahead of the MCG where he has an outstanding record, including the stunning 6 for 7 on debut against England, although he was overlooked against Pakistan last season.

"It's tough [leaving him out], he was fantastic in Adelaide," Cummins said. "Unfortunately he spent quite a bit of time on the bench over the last 18 months and whenever he plays he's fantastic. Shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out in the series so I'd be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point."

"[We told him] it's about preparing for the MCG because there's a good chance we might need you. History suggests there's always some form of natural attrition throughout a Test series. A good thing [is], he's probably played a Test earlier in the series than he maybe thought. Showed that his standards still super high. [It's] about trying to set him up for the last two Test matches."

Hazlewood explained on Monday that the latest injury was not "a typical side strain", but was part of an ongoing issue he has had which has left him frustrated and searching for a solution.

"You're running in to bowl, and you just grab your hat and you're off and you're out for six weeks - it's not that sort of side strain," he said. "It's from sort of repetitive use. It's caused me a lot of trouble over the last few years, but [had] perfect prep this year, played the Shield game and ticked all that off.

"I was very happy where I was, and it still happened. So I was pretty annoyed there for a few days. There was plenty of meetings from CA's point of view [with] physios, doctors, all that stuff. So [we will] come up with a few options and see if we can stop it from happening again."

The fact Hazlewood has missed just one Test is likely down to him only bowling two more overs after he first felt some pain in Perth.