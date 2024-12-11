McSweeney hopes to 'throw a few more punches' at Bumrah at the Gabba

As Australia closed in on bowling India out during the opening day of the Adelaide Test , and with the floodlights taking effect, Usman Khawaja walked towards his opening partner Nathan McSweeney . "This could be good fun," he said.

Like in Perth , the bowlers had done their job by limiting India to 180 but a pivotal session loomed against Jasprit Bumrah armed with a new ball at night. Faced with a similar period to bat in on the opening day at Optus Stadium, in the daylight, Australia sank to 67 for 7.

This time was different. Khawaja didn't make it through, edging Bumrah to slip late in his first spell, although after weathering a vital 48 minutes. However, a couple of hours later, McSweeney, in just his second Test, walked off unbeaten alongside Marnus Labuschagne. McSweeney would fall to Bumrah early the next morning, but a scorebook that reads '39' does not tell the full story: he had helped lay the foundation for victory.

For someone who hadn't opened before this season, McSweeney's first two Tests have been a baptism of fire. He was lbw to Bumrah twice in Perth and overall has been dismissed by him three times in 46 deliveries for 11 runs, which suggests a one-sided battle. But it's a contest McSweeney knows will stand him in good stead.

"To get a bowler like Jasprit early in my career, it's not going to get much tougher than that and I take some confidence from getting through a spell in Adelaide," he said. "The more I face, the more comfortable I'll get against him.

"Facing him for the first time - he's quite a unique bowler. He's obviously world-class and a bit different to most bowlers I've faced. [It's about] adapting to his angle and where he delivers on the crease. I got two pretty good balls from him [in Perth], so to try and wear that on the chin and trust what I've been doing is going to be good enough.

"He got me again in Adelaide - he's a great bowler, and really enjoying the experience of trying to work out a game plan on the run against a world-class player. Hopefully I'll get better the more I face him and can throw a few more punches here at the Gabba."

After the challenges of his debut, McSweeney spoke to the close circle of people he trusts, including Labuschagne, his South Australia batting coach Steve Stubbings, and his father. "He's watched me playing since I was a kid and keeps it quite simple," he said of his dad's input. He also praised the role of Pat Cummins for soaking up the pressure that was coming the team's way.

"He's a super generous guy. No doubt he had some things to work on for himself but [he was able] to give me the time to really help me out. It gives me some confidence as well" Nathan McSweeney on Marnus Labuschagne

Forming a crucial stand with close friend Labuschagne was especially satisfying, and McSweeney acknowledged the help he had given him despite his own game being under significant scrutiny heading into the Adelaide Test.

"He's a super generous guy," McSweeney said. "No doubt he had some things to work on for himself but [he was able] to give me the time to really help me out. It gives me some confidence as well. [I'm in my] first game trying to work out, he's 50 games in and still trying to tinker and work things out. Guess that's the game of cricket; as a batter you miss out more than you make runs unfortunately at times."

McSweeney added that he was starting to get used to some of the smaller changes that opening the batting has required, such as adjusting his eyes to the light when the opposition are nine down and ensuring his kit is ready to go for the ten-minute turnaround. "I'll continue to hopefully get better and learn the tricks of the trade."

The third Test in Brisbane brings McSweeney back home. It was Queensland where his professional career began before the move to South Australia from where the rapid rise to the Test side has followed over the last couple of seasons.

"The ticket allocation for me has been exhausted already," he joked. "It's going to be a great experience and an awesome one for my family. I had one in Adelaide last week now I get to have another home Test in Brisbane."

With that local knowledge in hand, McSweeney was not getting carried away by talk of a green pitch at the Gabba three days out from the game. There has been rain over the last couple of days, but a couple of fine days are forecast ahead of the Test before potential showers over the weekend.

Last year's Brisbane Test , where West Indies famously won by seven runs, was played in mid-January, as was the 2020-21 clash between these two sides, which dramatically went India's way as they sealed the series. Australia's players are pleased the Test is back in a pre-Christmas slot.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch," head groundsman David Sandurski said. "Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year."