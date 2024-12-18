Cummins praises openers' 'contributions' as selectors mull options

Australia captain Pat Cummins has defended the output of his top-three batters - particularly makeshift opener Nathan McSweeney - in difficult batting conditions, as Australia's selectors mull their options for the final two Tests of the series.

Australia's selectors are due to meet on Thursday morning to select the sides for Melbourne and Sydney after a rain-affected draw in Brisbane left the Border-Gavaskar Trophy poised on a knife's edge at 1-1.

Top of the selectors' agenda will be extra bowling cover for the injured Josh Hazlewood with Scott Boland the obvious man to come back into the XI. But it would be hard for them not to at least discuss the top three, and in particular their openers, after another difficult week in Brisbane.

Related Hazlewood likely to miss rest of India series with calf strain

Usman Khawaja , who turned 38 on Wednesday, was undone by Jasprit Bumrah for the second time in the Test match and the fourth time in the series. His partner, McSweeney, escaped Bumrah's clutches for the first time in the series but instead nicked a wide delivery from Akash Deep. Marnus Labuschagne nicked one of Bumrah's most innocuous deliveries of the series for just 1 as Australia slumped to 16 for 3 on their way to a bizarre third innings of 89 for 7 declared as they tried fruitlessly to set up a result before rain ended the game.

Labuschagne averages 16.40 across five innings in the series, with 64 of his 82 runs coming in one hit in Adelaide. McSweeney averages 14.40 with a highest score of 39. Khawaja is averaging just 12.60, having been arguably Australia's most reliable batter in 2022 and 2023.

It appears unlikely that any change will be made despite the lean returns.

But Cummins defended the contributions of his top three in the context of Travis Head 's two magical centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane, which according to the skipper were set up by the top three ensuring he didn't walk out to face the new ball.

"Everyone's always hoping to score more runs," Cummins said after rain ended the third Test. "I think the trend in world cricket pretty much all around the world is the top three is a really hard place to bat at the moment. Particularly here in Australia, the wickets are tough. I think there's little snippets that have been important. Again, that first innings, Trav walks in 35 overs into the game, I think that makes a big difference, the same in Adelaide. Obviously they [the top three] would be hoping to score more runs, we'd like them to score more runs, but I think they have made some important contributions that others have benefited from."

Usman Khawaja has been cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah four times this series • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

By that measure, Australia's top three are doing their jobs given Head's two centuries, plus Steven Smith's century and Alex Carey's 70 in Brisbane put Australia in commanding positions in both games. It is clear that Australia are content, given the quality of Bumrah and the difficulty of new-ball batting, to simply ask their top three to absorb pressure and buy Head time to come in and play the way he does.

"The trend is, it seems like, five, six, seven is sometimes where a bulk of the runs are scored in Test cricket all around the world," Cummins said. "I spoke ahead of this summer when there was all the talk about batting orders, we didn't really want to move our five, six, seven - they've been so important to many of our wins over the last couple of years. We're not beholden to stats, we know there are certain roles, there are easier times to bat, harder times to bat, just like bowlers, so you are always looking at the best seven batters who will function as a unit and place them as best you can."

McSweeney and Khawaja's numbers look extremely lean compared to that of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal , who are averaging 47 and 38.60 respectively in the same conditions against Australia's attack. But Rahul's 84 in Brisbane could have been 30 had Smith held a straightforward chance at slip on day four, while Jaiswal has made just 32 runs in five innings outside of his match-winning 161 in Perth.

Cummins was particularly supportive of the job McSweeney has done in his first three Tests, having been asked to debut as an opener with no prior experience at Sheffield Shield level and just two brief innings in the role for Australia A.