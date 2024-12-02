Rohit's turn to lead from the… middle

Take one had its moments too. The 2018-19 tour of Australia, where he seemed to bat like a dream, getting in behind the line against the fast bowlers, rarely ever rushed. And then Nathan Lyon would show up and Rohit just wouldn't be able to help himself. Big shot. Miscue. Gone.

That used to be Rohit's lot in Test cricket. Getting out after getting set. He left that series after the third match, where he made an unbeaten 63 , which remains his highest score in this country, to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.

That was the last anyone ever saw of Rohit Sharma, middle-order batter. Until maybe now.

India arrived in Adelaide on Monday afternoon and have three days' training to finalise the make-up of their XI for the day-night Test in Adelaide. The biggest call they have to make is whether to separate KL Rahul from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Under ordinary circumstances, there would be no need to even broach the subject after those two put on a 201-run partnership that was crucial in securing the victory in Perth . But this is their captain coming back and he has been opening the batting for the past five years.

chalao talwar [get your knives out]". Rohit's arrival strengthens India. His first bits of game time - the practice game in Canberra - painted the picture of a man in excellent spirit. He's become a father again. A life-changing event like that tends to eclipse things like being unable to whack a piece of leather with a stick of wood. He was full of mischief for the little while he was fielding at Manuka Oval; a far cry from the man who was obliged to face the press after leading India to a 3-0 home defeat to New Zealand but maybe not too far off from the man who chose to face the press the day they were 46 all out in the same series with the words "[get your knives out]".

Rohit has been opening the batting for India in Test cricket for the last five years but for this tour - and this Test - he might just concede that there are better options up there and he can do more damage just by backing them up

Rohit has been a remarkably even-tempered person given the ups and downs he's been through. His daughter put it best. Back when he had to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, she said, "In one month he will laugh." Very little keeps him down, just as very little slips past him, except he's coming off a series where things did slip past him, a series where he admitted he was off the mark, a series that gave him pause to think about his batting and his leadership. It might be fair to assume that, whatever his temperament, he wouldn't want to go through that again. So, from that point of view, if he comes to believe that the team is better off with other people opening the batting, he will make way for them. He did in Canberra.

Rahul and Jaiswal continued to open for India and given that was the only pink-ball practice game they had before the Adelaide Test, there are at least some indications that Rohit will be dropping down to a support role at No. 5, which might be good for him too. He hasn't been in form and he hasn't been in Australia as long as the others have. It would be risky to expose him to the new pink ball. It decks around a lot more than the red one, but that is compensated by its going soft by around the 30-40 over mark. Rohit, with his range of shots, coming in when the ball isn't doing as much, has often been a recipe for big scores.

India have had occasions in the past where their captain has had to bat in somewhat unfamiliar positions for the benefit of other people and also the team as a whole. Sourav Ganguly came up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the second innings of the Melbourne Test in 2003 , which didn't really make a dent in the scoreline, but it did give Sachin Tendulkar a better entry point and he used it to make 44 off 79, which then became a launch pad for his famous Sydney double-century.

Adelaide is a very real shot for Australia to gain back the ground they lost in Perth. India might have to be better than they were last week to hold on to their 1-0 lead. Rahul and Jaiswal showed that they could rise to challenges like that. The selectors and the coaching staff showed they could cope with key players going missing and still put out a team capable of rolling over a well-rested, well-prepared opposition.