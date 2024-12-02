Gambhir flies back to rejoin India Test squad in Australia
Finalising the playing XI for the second Test will be on Gambhir's agenda once he is back with the touring party
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, will rejoin the touring party in Australia on Tuesday, having flown out of India after having returned home because of "personal reasons".
Gambhir missed India's two-day tour game - which was later reduced to a limited-overs contest following rain on the first day - against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, having flown back home at the conclusion of the first Test in Perth on November 25. Gambhir left on November 26, the scheduled final day of that Test.
The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a day-nighter in Adelaide, will start on December 6.
In Gambhir's absence, the support staff of Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel had overseen the team's training, and were part of the Canberra fixture, which the Indians won by six wickets, with Harshit Rana (4 for 44) and Shubman Gill (50 in 62 balls) playing key roles.
Now, Gambhir will have to be part of the tricky discussions around India's playing XI, with Rohit Sharma, the full-time Test captain, having linked up with the team after skipping the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Jasprit Bumrah had led India to the comprehensive 295-run win in the Perth Test in Rohit's absence.
Gill, who had also missed that Test after fracturing his right thumb during a training session, is also back in the reckoning.
Even if India bring in Rohit and Gill for Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who were part of the XI in Perth, there is the question of the opening combination, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul having put on a double-century first-wicket stand in India's second innings in Perth. Indications from the pink-ball tour game, though it wasn't a full-fledged contest, are that Jaiswal and Rahul will continue to open with Gill replacing Padikkal at No. 3, and Rohit possibly going in the middle order behind Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant is the other certain starter in the middle order.