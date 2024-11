India will be without head coach Gautam Gambhir when they take on the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra in a two-day tour game starting on November 30. Gambhir has left the team to be in India for personal reasons. A BCCI spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Gambhir will be back with the team before the next Test, which will be a day-night match in Adelaide starting on December 6. The tour game in Canberra will be a day match but will be played with the pink Kookaburra ball.