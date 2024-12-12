Rohit is used to leaving a mark, but not like this

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is at a tipping point. Rohit Sharma 's career might be too. He has not had the best start to his tour, which has extended a prolonged form slump. There are other complications as well. He's 37 and very recently his team exceeded a lot of expectations without having him in it. India's regular captain is used to leaving a mark on things. But rarely like this.

His first coach saw what most are able to see now when he was shadow practicing. Dinesh Lad was running late and like all bored kids who are suddenly given a surplus of time without an authority figure present, Rohit started fooling around with a bat. And that was that. That was enough.

ka raja (king)! Rohit Sharma!" Upon his departures in Cricket reduces its participants into numbers both big and small. But there are always those that are too big to capture on a scorecard. Upon arrival at Canberra airport, there was a group of fans waiting for him, chanting "Mumbai(king)! Rohit Sharma!" Upon his departures in the Adelaide Test , for single-digit scores, there has been derision and ridicule.

He doesn't like being called gifted, but he is, and the greatest one he has as a batter is that he almost always looks good. Cold even. Like nothing fazes him. Even things that should. Especially things that should. In India's first match of the 2019 ODI World Cup, Kagiso Rabada came thundering in to target his ribs and he pulled him to the boundary like other people scratch their noses. Matter-of-factly. It itches, you scratch. Dude bowled short. He smashed.

That shot heralded Rohit's rise to never-before-seen levels. He became the first man to score five hundreds in the ICC's 50-over showpiece. He didn't go searching for that. He never goes searching for anything. Even during the worst phases of his career, where he would make mistakes that would strike down an innings in its prime, he was failing because he was doing too much, not because he didn't know what to do. Now, averaging 11.83 since his last Test century in March 2024 , it feels different.

"It's the line, I think the stump line has been troubling him a lot," Cheteshwar Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo. "He is getting out lbw and bowled [six of his last ten dismissals] which is a bit of a concern for him."

Rohit's work across Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and now Brisbane suggests he is working on his defence, with which he hasn't been on good terms recently • Getty Images

Rohit arrived in Australia on the high of becoming a father again. The joy of that occasion might only be matched by the nervousness, the sleeplessness leading up to it. Then he jumped on a flight, flew straight down to Perth, and landed in the middle of the Test match of India's dreams. Getting over the whiplash of all the emotions that he would have felt alone might have taken him time, forget acclimatising to a place where he averages 27.80 from eight matches. All this is to say the build-up to his return to the side in Adelaide wasn't completely ideal. Then he had to go out there and face Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland with the pink ball, whose tendency to jag around a fair bit more than the red one might have forced him to give up his normal opener's position ; a tacit admission perhaps that having arrived late, and with his priorities justifiably elsewhere, he wasn't yet up to the levels he wanted to be. Also, KL Rahul had done really well at the top.

More than two weeks into his tour now, in Brisbane, Rohit looked a little more comfortable with his brief. He batted for almost an hour, where India paid particular attention to balls coming up at them from back of a length, sharpening both their defensive options and their offensive ones. The pitch at the Gabba is expected to provide its usual mix of pace and bounce. The new ball will once again be tricky. Will India stay with Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal or will there be a change?

Rohit's work across Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and now Brisbane suggests he is working on his defence, with which he hasn't been on good terms recently. The demands placed on a batter, particularly by limited-overs cricket, which has grown quite intolerant of the old ways, reflected in Rohit himself as he turned himself from a slow-burn, daddy-hundred-maker to a flaming-hot powerplay belter, might be playing a part in his deterioration.

He unlearned a method that translated across all formats - being watchful, avoiding risk, gathering information about the pitch, the bowling, the match situation and then going all-out attack. Began practicing the exact opposite of it - being cavalier, diving headlong into risk, making judgment calls about the pitch and going all-out attack to upend the bowling and the match situation. Now he's stuck trying to find middle ground, and since it's Rohit, his failures too tend to leave a strong impression. Against New Zealand in October and November, he seemed to believe going hard at the ball, even though he was playing Test cricket, was the best way forward because the pitches didn't really give him much margin for error. And yet there were players on the visiting side who were able to cope. Will Young and Tom Latham trusted they had what it took to play normally on those square turners.